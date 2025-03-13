Liberia: Japanese Embassy Clarifies Role in Food Assistance Program to Liberia

The Japanese Embassy in Liberia has warned Steve Flahn Paye, the project coordinator for the Japanese Food Assistance Program, for comments that do not represent the Japanese government and its people.

The embassy's clarification comes in response to recent remarks made by Paye, which it claims are misleading and damaging to the reputation of Japan's longstanding relationship with Liberia.

In a communication addressed to Paye and dated March 11, 2025, His Excellency Yoshimoto Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan to Liberia, emphasized that the embassy maintains a neutral stance on Liberia's internal affairs.

The letter also expressed concern over Paye's comments regarding the food assistance program, particularly his use of alleged remarks made by the previous Japanese ambassador to justify his position against the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The embassy's statement reads: "The embassy of Japan retains a neutral stance on the internal affairs of the Government of Liberia. It is problematic that you would give comments to the radio using comments allegedly made by my predecessor to justify your position against the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially without any prior consultation with the embassy of Japan.

"Furthermore, the suggestion that Japan is considering the termination of the KR Food Assistance Program is completely false. Your remarks made to the public to this effect are not only misleading but also have a negative impact on the reputation of the trustworthiness that Japan has built in Liberia. I ask that you refrain from making further misleading comments to the press."

The letter also called for Paye to refrain from making further misleading statements to the media, urging him to correct the public record to prevent further damage to the bilateral relations between Japan and Liberia. The embassy's warning reflects the Japanese government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and maintaining strong diplomatic ties with Liberia.

In response to the embassy's communication, the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had been mentioned in Paye's remarks, has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Recently, Flahn-Paye raised serious concerns about alleged procurement violations and undue interference by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the leadership of Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

Speaking on OK FM's Morning Rush program on Monday, March 10, 2025, Flahn-Paye alleged that under the leadership of Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, there has been "unprecedented interference" in the management of the grant.

According to him, the Ministry has attempted to undermine the Secretariat's authority in overseeing the rice grant's bidding and evaluation processes.

"Of late, we have been receiving some unprecedented interference under the leadership of Minister Beysolow," Flahn-Paye said. "First, they wrote to the Embassy of Japan stating that what we do should be handled through the Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration."

He revealed that after Japan's Ambassador to Liberia intervened and reaffirmed the Secretariat's authority, Minister Beysolow apologized for the earlier interference.

However, the clarification from the Japanese Embassy underscores the importance of maintaining accurate and responsible communication when it comes to diplomatic affairs and international aid programs.

The KR Food Assistance Program has been an essential part of Japan's humanitarian aid to Liberia, providing food security for vulnerable populations across the country. Japan's ongoing support through the program has been instrumental in helping to address the food insecurity challenges that many Liberians face, particularly in rural areas.

The Japanese government has also been a key partner in Liberia's development, contributing to various sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture.