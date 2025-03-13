Rwanda: A Refugee Nurse's Transformative Journey to a New Life in Canada

Narcisse Kayoboke has yearned to become a full-time healthcare practitioner since graduating with a nursing degree in 2015. However, the chances of this dream coming true were slim, as finding a stable job in South Africa has been very hard.

As soon as Narcisse learned that he had been accepted into the Canadian Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) to start a new job as a caregiver in a nursing home, he knew his life was about to change.

"It was an overwhelming moment. I remember when I received the message from TalentLift that my visa was approved. I was sitting in my living room with my wife and a close friend. It felt like a dream, like I was being born again," Narcisse recalled.

Narcisse has become the first successful candidate from South Africa to participate in the Canadian Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP). This program is designed to help skilled refugees and displaced individuals secure permanent employment in Canada. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, works with the Government of Canada on this programme to help skilled refugees and their families to settle into their new communities.

Thriving against all odds

Originally from Rwanda, Narcisse arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2005 with little more than determination and the hope of rebuilding his life. Navigating life as a refugee in a country with an extremely high unemployment rate with significant challenges. Like many refugees and asylum-seekers in South Africa, securing employment was difficult. Even for those with locally recognized qualifications, breaking into the job market could be tough.

To support himself, Narcisse worked as a car attendant, working tirelessly to make ends meet. Despite the challenges, he never lost hope of one day working in health care.

"As someone who does not have permanent residency, it is not easy to find a job. You may get a job in a private company, but it will likely come with a lower salary," Narcisse explained.

After years of perseverance, Narcisse managed to get a bursary to study nursing at the University of the Western Cape and graduated in 2015. However, starting his career was not easy. Since he was not South African, he couldn't complete the mandatory community service required for many nursing roles. As a result, he had to rely on a job agency, where his lack of experience meant fewer work opportunities.

"I was barely earning enough to cover my bills and had nothing left to save or support my family. One day, my wife said to me, 'You are already successful. Never give up. I am behind you,"' he said. Her encouraging words kept him going.

Finding stability and purpose amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point for Narcisse in his journey. During this global crisis, his dedication to patient care and leadership skills stood out, earning him a one-year contract. Fortunately, this led to a permanent position, providing him with stability and a sense of purpose in his professional life.

Despite this turn of events, Narcisse struggled to build a life for his family in South Africa. In 2021, he and his wife welcomed their first child, a boy, but they were unable to obtain his birth certificate because his wife lacked official documents. She had arrived in the country in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 lockdown brought everything to a standstill.

Without proper documentation, accessing basic needs like food, birth registration, education, and healthcare can be a challenge.

"Programs like the Canadian Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP), along with other complementary pathways, are crucial in providing long-term solutions, said Haaris Changez Khan, a Durable Solutions Officer at UNHCR. "They enable skilled refugees to find stable employment, support their families, and contribute positively to their new communities. Refugees have skills, and once matched to where there is a need, it's a win for everyone."

A new beginning

Determined to provide for his family and build a stable future, Narcisse was always looking for new opportunities. That's when he discovered the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP). With support from TalentLift, he started his application and carefully compiled the necessary documents, from police clearances to other key paperwork, to secure his permanent residency in Canada.

He felt a deep sense of relief and gratitude as he finally set foot in St. John's, the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, last September. "I like it here. Canadians are very helpful and friendly," said Narcisse.

Reflecting on his journey, Narcisse expressed his deep appreciation for the guidance provided by the Canadian government, UNHCR and TalentLift, describing their support as leaving "no room for error." As he settles into his new life in Canada, Narcisse is eager to continue helping patients and inspiring others who are striving for a better future. His advice: "Stay focused, believe in yourself, and beware of scammers. Before trying something new, research it thoroughly to avoid online scams."

"My journey is still ongoing, with many goals to achieve. This is the beginning of a new life, and I am ready to keep working hard, he added."