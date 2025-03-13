Namibia Launches 25mw Solar Plant, Honouring Freedom Fighter, Advancing Energy Transition

document

Speech by Namibian president Nangolo Mbumba at the inauguration of the 25MW Khan Solar PV Plant, Usakos, in the Erongo region, 6 March 2025.

I am delighted to join you this morning to launch the 25 megawatt Khan Solar PV Plant here at Usakos in honour of Moses Mague //Garoeb, a gallant patriot and staunch freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the cause of Namibia's independence.

Namibia's freedom fighters were driven by the desire not only to free Namibians from colonial apartheid bondage but to bring about economic development and transformation that would positively change the livelihoods of many economically disadvantaged Namibians. Thus, this power plant is an enduring symbol of how far we have come in ensuring the realisation of the vision of economic emancipation that comrades, such as Moses //Garoeb, stood for.

There is a global consensus that we each have a responsibility to safeguard our planet for the benefit of future generations. This consensus has culminated in the ratification of The Paris Agreement - a legally binding international treaty on climate change - to which Namibia is a party. Hence, under the Harambee Prosperity Plans one and two, Namibia has committed itself to energy transition from 100% reliance on fossil fuels towards renewables such as solar, wind and thermal energy. This strategic shift in energy utilisation is part of our contribution to reduce greenhouse emissions and achieve global carbon neutrality by 2050.

Within this context, today's launch of this 25 megawatt solar plant is a concrete step moving Namibia towards the fulfilment of the noble goal of decarbonisation. This is also in line with Namibia's quest for energy sufficiency, and the development of new economic sectors and industries, including green hydrogen and green industrialisation, which are geared towards local value addition and job creation.

At this juncture, let me state that there is no contradiction between Namibia's rationale to develop its newly discovered oil resource potential while pursuing the decarbonisation agenda. The emphasis is on energy transition, so that we gradually move towards the desired end goal of energy renewables, while simultaneously utilising oil resources as part of the energy mix.

To achieve energy sufficiency and efficiency, development of energy storage technologies that can make up for the intermittent nature of solar energy is essential. However, provision of solar energy must not come at high costs to consumers but should be affordable. It is, therefore, pertinent that we ensure during the energy transition that no one should be left behind. The 18 500 beneficiaries of the Khan Solar Substation are a testament to this commitment.

I understand that the 25 megawatt Khan Solar PV Plant, a joint venture between Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power (Anirep) and Aussenkehr Energy Investment, valued at N$360 million is one of Namibia's largest private sector investments in the renewable energy sector. It is pleasing to note the commitment from the private sector to partner with the government in the realisation of our objective for energy sufficiency and accessibility. I am also informed that during the construction of this project about 200 direct temporary jobs were created at Usakos and expenditures made which supported various businesses such as retail outlets, guesthouses, fuel stations, catering and security in the town.

It is my firm conviction that this development can be a catalyst for future business investments and expansions in the town of Usakos and surrounding areas, leading to substantial economic development, job creation and poverty eradication.

In conclusion, I would like to commend Anirep and partners, the Usakos Town Council and its' mayor, as well as both the indigenous and foreign investors, the Namibia Power Corporation and the line Ministry of Mines and Energy for their excellent teamwork which ensured that the project not only successfully weathered the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but continued until completion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Energy Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We commend you for your dedication to economic growth and development in Namibia and wish this substantial investment a resounding success. May it stand as a symbol of Namibia's economic recovery and growth for the prosperity of all Namibians in honour of the valiant heroes and heroines such as Moses //Garoeb, who fought for a free and independent Namibia.

With these many words, it is my distinct honour to declare the 25 megawatt Khan Solar PV Plant officially launched.

I thank you.

Statement-by-President-Nangolo-Mbumba-on-the-Occasion-of-the-Inauguration-of-the-25MWP-Solar-PV-Plant-at-Khan-Substantion-6-March-2025-Usakos^J-Erongo-Region-1Download