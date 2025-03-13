Nigeria: CSO Seeks EFCC Review of N26bn Agency's Budget Proposal

Abuja — The Network Against Corruption and Transparency (NACAT), a Nigerian anti-corruption organisation, has expressed concerns regarding a proposed N26 billion budget for 2025 linked to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The group has called for a thorough review by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), citing irregularities in fund allocation, particularly for staff travel and training, and emphasising the need for transparency in public financial management.

These concerns were raised during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday. NACAT's Executive Director of Investigation, Fejiro Oliver Tega, and Operations Manager, Stanley Ugagbe, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise fiscal accountability. They also called on the National Assembly to conduct a public hearing to examine the budget before its passage.

NACAT highlighted that the budget allocates N26 billion for local and international travel and training, a considerable portion of the total proposal. The organisation suggested that these expenses could be optimised, proposing an alternative plan that could save the nation N16 billion.

Additionally, NACAT announced its intention to formally request the EFCC to review the matter, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring responsible use of public resources.

They stated, "NACAT is asking the Budget Committee to request the CEO and management to appear before the National Assembly and defend this budget transparently."

"We will also write to the EFCC, as we did regarding our petition on former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, who are currently under investigation."

"NACAT will not stand by while this budget is passed in secrecy, as happened last year, without public knowledge or involvement."

"Nigeria belongs to us all, and no one is more important or privileged than others. It would be a disservice to the nation as a reputable civil society organisation if we fail to hold public officials accountable and raise issues regarding public fund expenditure."