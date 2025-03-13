Nigeria: 'Okupe Was a National Treasure' - Labour Party Dmi

Abuja — The Labour Party's Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI) has paid tribute to the late Dr. Doyin Okupe, describing him as a statesman, political strategist, and champion of national unity.

According to the directorate, Dr. Okupe was pivotal in the evolution of Nigeria's democracy and was celebrated for his commitment to good governance, equity, and justice.

In a statement from DMI Director General Marcel Ngogbehei, the party highlighted Dr. Okupe's significant contributions to the Labour Party and his instrumental role in the Obidient Movement during Peter Obi's 2022 presidential campaign.

The statement highlighted that as interim vice-presidential candidate, Okupe later stepped aside to ensure the movement's success, demonstrating selflessness and dedication.

Dr. Okupe also played a crucial role in mediating internal conflicts within the Obidient Movement, preventing what could have been a power grab by certain individuals.

Ngogbehei noted that despite facing disrespect from some quarters, Dr. Okupe remained composed, focusing on fostering unity.

The statement read: "One of Dr. Okupe's most notable contributions in recent years was his involvement in the early stages of Peter Obi's campaign. He stepped aside as interim vice-presidential candidate to prioritise the movement's success over personal ambition.

"As internal conflicts arose, he acted as a mediator, ensuring stability and preventing an attempted power grab by certain individuals. Despite facing disrespect, he chose to educate and counsel rather than retaliate.

"One night, he personally called for me and some members, seeking a database of at least ten Obidients per polling unit in key states. He was prepared to fund this initiative because he believed in the movement.

"Beyond his role in the Labour Party, Dr. Okupe was a staunch advocate for a more inclusive Nigeria, championing the interests of the Southeast in the quest for the presidency.

"A mentor to many young politicians, he was passionate about youth empowerment, urging the next generation to engage actively in governance.

"Throughout the 2023 elections, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of justice and fairness, rejecting tribal politics and advocating for national unity.

"As we bid him farewell, we celebrate a life devoted to service, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of a better Nigeria. His voice may be silent now, but his impact will continue to inspire generations."