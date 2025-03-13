Nigeria: IGP Orders Posting of 25 CPs, AIGs to Man Strategic Offices Across Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has ordered the immediate posting of 7 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various strategic offices.

The IGP also directed the posting of 18 Commissioners of Police (CPs) due for AIG ranks, pending the approval from the Police Service Commission (PSC), to AIG offices nationwide.

A statement in Thursday by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said "This comprehensive redeployment of senior officers is geared at effectively repositioning the force with a view to discharging its duties as expected".

The newly posted AIGs include AIG Margaret Ochalla, now heading AIG FCID Annex, Lagos; AIG Abayomi Peter Oladipo, assigned to AIG Zone 13, Ukpo; AIG Fred Ekokotu, who will oversee AIG Zone 11, Osogbo; AIG Iwo Nemi Edwin Osigboka, now in charge of AIG Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Garba Ahmed, taking on the role of AIG Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Salman Dogo, assigned to AIG Zone 5, Benin; and AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, now responsible for AIG Zone 9, Umuahia.

Concurrently, 18 CPs acting in the capacity of AIGs, pending the approval of the PSC, have also been posted to various strategic offices.

CP Patrick Adedeji Atayero has been posted to Commandant, Police Academy, Kano; CP Tolani Alausa to AIG Zone 16, Yenagoa; CP Musibau Ajani to AIG Zone 17, Akure; CP Mobolaji Victor Olaiya to AIG DICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Laolu Adegbite to AIG Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Clement Robert to AIG Community Policing, Research & Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Gyongon Augustine Grimah is posted as AIG Zone 10, Sokoto; CP Thomas Abraham Nabhon to AIG ONSA; CP Musa Auwal Mohammed to AIG Zone 3, Yola; CP Mohammed Shehu Dalijan to AIG CTU, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Olatunji Disu to AIG SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu to AIG Zone 12, Bauchi; and CP Fasuba Akinyele to AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Musa Kareem is posted to Lagos as AIG Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos; CP Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere to AIG FCID Annex, Enugu; CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa to AIG Zone 14, Katsina; CP Godwin Eze to AIG DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Abel J. Zwalchir Miri to AIG Communications, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police has charged all officers affected by these strategic postings to embrace their new responsibilities with utmost dedication and justify their confidence through exemplary service.

The IGP urged the new senior officers to ensure strict supervision and diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and further encourages them to key into the ongoing police reform.

These deployments are integral to the ongoing revitalization of the Nigeria Police Force, and the IGP is confident that they will contribute significantly to enhanced security and improved service delivery across the nation.