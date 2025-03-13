Tunisia: Carthage Symphony Orchestra in Historic First At National Theatre in Belgrade, March 20

Tunis — In a historic first, the Carthage Symphony Orchestra will perform at the National Theatre in Belgrade on March 20 with 90 musicians and chorists, at the invitation of the Embassy of Tunisia in Belgrade, in celebration of Tunisia's Independence Day.

The event, which is part of the promotion of cultural diplomacy, is organised with the collaboration of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the Office of Tunisians Abroad (OTE), the NGO "Musique sans frontières" (MSF) and a number of sponsors and partners.

Under the baton of Hafedh Makni, with Mourad Gaaloul as choir conductor, the event is the largest international tour ever undertaken by a Tunisian orchestra.

It will feature an exceptional musical fusion, building bridges between Western, Tunisian, Serbian and Eastern traditions.

The programme will offer a unique fusion of Western, Tunisian, Serbian, and Oriental masterpieces, culminating in a special creation by Wassim Makni : Carthage Meets Belgrade, a tribute to both Serbian and Tunisian musical heritage.