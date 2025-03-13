Ethiopia: Drone Attack in Ethiopia's Afar Region Kills More Than Eight - Residents Accuse Djiboutian Govt

More than eight people were killed, and several others injured in a drone attack on 30 January 2025 in Afar Regional State, near the Ethiopia-Djibouti border, according to sources who spoke with Addis Standard. The attack occurred in Siyaru Kebele, Elidar district, close to the border area.

A resident, who requested anonymity, said the attack happened "multiple times during the night" and resulted in "the deaths of more than eight people." However, the exact number of casualties remains unclear, the resident added.

Among the deceased were a pregnant woman and two brothers, while at least four others sustained serious injuries, with two currently receiving treatment at Dubti General Hospital, located in Dubti town, Afar region, the resident said.

A list of those killed, as provided by the resident, includes Mohammed Aydahis, Gama Ali Orbis, Kako Ali Orbis, Ali Mohammed Kako, and Aysha Baddul Ali. Injured individuals include Mayram Mohammed Abdella, Fatuma Ali Hammed, and Ali Mohammed Ali. However, the resident noted that a full list of casualties has not been confirmed.

The resident alleged that the attack was carried out by the Djiboutian government, stating that it was "the second time in two months" that drones had targeted the area. He further claimed the attack was launched "under the pretext of attacking FRUD," referring to the Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy (FRUD), an armed group opposed to the Djiboutian government.

Another source, who also spoke with Addis Standard, linked the attack to ongoing tensions involving FRUD. The source said Djiboutian authorities "claim FRUD fighters are stationed in the border area" and alleged that the attack targeted the local population, either "under the pretext of attacking FRUD" or as part of an effort to "forcibly displace residents from the region."

The Djiboutian League for Human Rights (LDDH), a human rights organization operating in the country, stated that the attack was even deadlier, claiming "14 people died, including four women," and that several others, including "women and children," were injured. The organization alleged that the drones "continued to bomb the nomads' camps all night," leading to further casualties.

In its statement on 31 January 2025, the organization condemned the attack as a "war crime that deliberately targets Afar civilians" and questioned foreign support for Djibouti's military, asking, "Until when will Turkey and China equip the Djibouti regime that kills poor nomads with killer drones?"

Tensions between the Djiboutian government and FRUD have escalated in recent years, with the group accused of carrying out attacks against security forces. In October 2022, Djibouti's Ministry of Defense reported that seven soldiers were killed in an attack on the Tadjourah Regiment. The ministry stated that FRUD fighters had "terrorized and looted people from remote areas" and vowed that "the pursuit is underway" to capture those responsible.

At the time, the Ethiopian government condemned the attack as "barbaric and cowardly" and expressed its "full readiness" to support Djibouti in addressing security threats. Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs later announced that it had "secured the release" of six Djiboutian soldiers held hostage by FRUD, stating that the handover was conducted in cooperation with the Afar regional government.