Nigeria: Northern Can Insists On Conducting Election, Using Recognised Bylaw

Kaduna — The General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern States and the FCT, Abuja, Elder Sunday Oibe has insisted that his association would soon elect its officials to run the affairs of the association for the next four years, using recognised by law.

While speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, Elder Oibe said it was disturbing that some persons allegedly arrogated to themselves key positions in the association

following what he referred to as a purported election in Abuja.

"I'm compelled to disclaim that election because it was conducted without using the legally recognised bylaws of Northern CAN,.

Those who organised the election had no legal rights to do so while the incumbent are still in office...That election was null and avoid, illegal and not binding on members of the Northern CAN," he alleged.

"Arrangements have been concluded to hold election in a few days time, using the legally recognised by laws of the Northern CAN.Some groups of persons held a press conference ...Our concern is that as christians we must stand for the truth. The first question we need to ask those people who claimed that they held election is that did they follow the rules of the Northern CAN because Northern CAN has its own bylaw that guides our operations. Like every other organizations, we have our rules that guides our operations."

"The National constitution is not used for Northern CAN. Northern CAN has its own bylaw that guides our operations. So it is good for the people to know.The second thing to ask is that..he said he is elected for the single tenure of five years, what status did they use. In that interview, he said there is a by law in 2014. This is not true. There was no by law in 2014... come and show the world if there is such by law. The only by law that brought Rev. Yakubu Pam and him to office at that time was produced under late Bishop Peter Jatau. It was in 2007. It is no longer fashionable."

"So a committee was set up in January this year to work on the by law and update it. The bylaw is almost ready because it has been submitted to a printer for printing. The notice of January meeting was about the passage of the by law and the budget. When the byl aw was passed, Rev. Pam told the whole world that as soon as the by law is ready we will use it to conduct the election. So by the special grace of God, the printer is working assiduously to get the by law out. He said 16 State chairmen attended his election, but the question we are asking what are their names. Because as I speak I know the chairmen that were there."

"So the truth is that there is by law that brought us to office. The copies are there. If he said there is bylaw in 2014 that allowed only three years tenure, how come he elected himself for five years tenure. The truth is that Rev. Pam tenure came to an end in 2024. He didn't want to stay in office longer than necessary even when the executive members were begging him."

"We are ready for election this first quarter of the year. If he wants to contest let him come and if the people vote him as their chairman, so be it. But for him to snatch the position and run away, nobody will accept that. As soon as the document is ready we are going to conduct the election probably by April or before April. We don't want to conduct election without the by law, lest somebody takes us to court. That was the agreement in our executive meeting."

"We are going to conduct the election based on the tenure of four years. Rev. Pam's tenure did not end two years ago as claimed ... Northern CAN is the voice of common man in the North, we will not allow people with selfish interests to bring down Northern CAN."

Oibe said "I am compelled to address the press once again concerning the crisis rocking the Northern CAN. The reason for this press conference is to help the society to have first hand information and true position concerning this crisis."