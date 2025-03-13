Kenya: Police Bodyguard Attached to Safaricom CEO Freed On Cash Bail in Murder Case

Nairobi — A has granted bail to a police officer assigned to the security detail of Safaricom CEO, after he was charged with the murder of a fellow officer during a bar altercation in Ruaraka.

Justice James Wakiaga, sitting at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi released Ezekiel Kipkoech Tarus on a cash bail of Sh500,000 with a surety of the same amount.

The court also barred him from contacting any witnesses and directed him to report to the investigating officer every Thursday until the case is concluded.

Tarus, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with the murder of Raphael Kimuli Wambua, a police officer attached to the Central Bank of Kenya.

The murder occurred on the night of February 23, 2025, when Wambua and his brother, Erick Ngolania Wambua--a police officer stationed at the GSU headquarters--were leaving Wasafi Bar after watching football and drinking.

Tarus allegedly confronted the two outside the bar at around 1:20 am and shot Raphael Kimuli using his Jericho pistol (serial number 44338440).

An angry mob attacked the accused after the shooting, but officers from Ruaraka Police Station intervened and rushed him to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Initially, the prosecution sought to detain Tarus for 14 days to allow further investigations. However, after reviewing the case, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that he be formally charged with murder.

Tarus, represented by lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, argued that there were no compelling reasons to deny him bail, pledging to comply with all court directives.

The case is set for hearing on May 20.