Kenya: Two Major Projects in Siaya to Uplift Status of Locals

13 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

The government plans to supply over 20,000 residents of Ugunja in Siaya County with clean water after the completion of the Ugunja Water Treatment Plant.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stated that currently, the plant serves approximately 8,000 households.

Omollo said once the last mile connections are completed, the number will increase to over 20,000.

He pointed out that the water plant, located in Areka village, is a key infrastructural project that is set to be commissioned soon.

"Completed in December 2024, the project is designed to enhance access to clean and safe water for thousands of residents," he said.

The PS said the intake system has an 8,400 cubic meter treatment capacity, thus ensuring a steady supply of purified water.

To facilitate efficient distribution, Omollo, indicated that the plant features elevated steel storage tanks strategically positioned.

"The storage tanks are at Nyambiro (300m³), Yenga (300m³), St. Sylvester Anyiko (500m³), Mandungu (1,000m³) and a concrete ground tank at Got Osimo (1,500m³)," he said.

The PS said the intake system has an 8,400 cubic meter treatment capacity, thus ensuring a steady supply of purified water.

The system supplies Ugunja Town, Rambula, Sigomere and Madungu, with additional storage at Ligega Primary School, which extends coverage to Sega and Ukwala.

In a dispatch from the PS office, beyond immediate benefits to the community, the plant also serves as a training hub for students from institutions such as Bondo and Rarieda Technical Institutes, Maseno University and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, providing hands-on experience in water treatment management.

In the neighboring Sub County of Alego Usonga, the PS described the ongoing Affordable Housing Project as a game changer in the region's urban development providing modern and affordable homes for residents.

"This flagship initiative, launched in April 2024, is set to be completed within 18 months, delivering 882 housing units across six high-rise blocks," he stated.

With a workforce of 230 on-site workers, he said, construction works are progressing efficiently.

Currently, work on four blocks has reached the first-floor slab stage, with formwork actively underway.

He stated that in the remaining two blocks, formwork for ground-floor columns is ongoing, laying the foundation for upward expansion.

The PS said the project is a central pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and represents a bold vision for urban development, job creation and economic empowerment in Siaya County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.