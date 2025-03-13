Namibia: NA's Trials, Tribulations and Triumphs

As the curtain falls on the current Parliament, records indicate that the National Assembly made legislative progress over the past three years, sometimes under difficult circumstances and limitations.

Reviewing its annual reports, it is apparent that the August House managed to pass key Bills, despite facing financial and administrative challenges.

The reports, reviewed by this reporter, cover the periods between 2021 to 2024.

Achievements

The National Assembly (NA)'s annual report for 2023/2024 highlights significant achievements, including the passage of 16 out of 20 tabled Bills, various oversight activities, and international engagements.

However, concerns over financial constraints, infrastructure maintenance and staff shortages remain pressing.

Similar trends were observed in the previous two years, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, indicating ongoing struggles within the institution.

Performance

During the 2023/2024 financial year, the Assembly tabled 20 Bills, with 16 passing without amendments. The report indicated that three Bills were withdrawn, and the National Council reconsidered one.

The legislative body also debated 19 motions, with three adopted by the House. Additionally, the Assembly tabled 101 auditor general's reports, and conducted several oversight visits to evaluate government projects.

"The passage of these Bills demonstrates our commitment to legislative efficiency. However, we need to ensure that withdrawn Bills are adequately revised and reintroduced where necessary," said Speaker Peter Katjavivi.

The previous financial years followed a similar pattern, with 11 Bills tabled in 2021/2022, and 20 Bills tabled in 2022/2023. However, the 2021/2022 period saw a lower passage rate, with only four Bills passed without amendments.

According to the three reports, oversight activities remained robust across all three years, with reports and committee work playing a crucial role in government accountability.

"Our oversight activities, including regional visits, have provided us with firsthand insights into pressing national concerns," the Speaker said. The reports submitted on Tuesday this week indicated that public hearings were held in 10 regions on issues such as gender-based violence, old-age homes, medical clinic expansion and high suicide rates.

The Assembly likewise conducted oversight visits to capital projects in all 14 regions.

Based on the reports, the abovementioned initiatives have been consistently undertaken over the years, reinforcing the Assembly's commitment to community engagement.

Budget

Katjavivi noted in the latest report that financial constraints affected the recruitment of staff and limited specialised training opportunities, particularly in legal drafting.

"Budgetary constraints have forced us to operate under severe limitations. We urgently require additional funds to fill critical vacancies, especially in legal drafting, where expertise is essential for legislative accuracy. Without these resources, our efficiency is compromised," he stressed.

He continued. "Our Legal Services Division did a great job, despite being understaffed. Vacant positions were put on hold due to financial constraints, affecting specialised legal drafting capacity."

Similar financial issues were highlighted in previous years, with reports from 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 also citing inadequate funding for staff recruitment, training and general operations. Additionally, procurement challenges stemming from newly-introduced guidelines have continued to hinder efficiency.

Challenges

The ageing Parliament building remains a concern. The reports emphasise the need for regular maintenance to ensure the safety and functionality of the facility. While the NA has budgeted for maintenance, limited funds have delayed the necessary refurbishments.

"Our Parliament building is ageing, and maintenance is long-overdue. We must secure funding to maintain structural integrity, and ensure the safety of both lawmakers and staff. Additionally, our staffing levels need urgent attention. We cannot continue to operate effectively without addressing these gaps," he added. Furthermore, staff shortages continue to hinder operations, with some key positions remaining unfilled. In the 2021/2022 period, staffing shortages were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted recruitment processes and operational efficiency. The Assembly has urged increased funding to address this issue and improve service delivery.

International relations

The National Assembly remains active in international parliamentary bodies. Members attended meetings of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF), Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"Our participation in regional and global parliamentary forums has strengthened Namibia's voice on key issues. Through these engagements, we exchange best- practices and advocate for policies that benefit our citizens," observed Katjavivi. International diplomatic engagements have been a key focus for the Speaker. In 2023, he hosted high-level meetings with diplomats from China, the United States of America, Germany and the United Kingdom. Similar meetings were conducted in previous years with representatives from Turkey, Japan, Indonesia and various African nations, strengthening Namibia's legislative diplomacy.

Modernisation

Katjavivi said efforts are underway to modernise the institution through digital initiatives, such as an e-library and e-governance platform, which are expected to enhance research and information-sharing capabilities.

The reports indicate that plans for technological upgrades began in 2021/2022, but progress has been slow due to budgetary constraints.

"Modernising our parliamentary operations is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. The e-library and e-governance initiatives will enhance research capacity and information accessibility for lawmakers. However, slow progress due to financial constraints remains a challenge we must overcome," the Speaker reported. Additionally, the Assembly has emphasised the need for specialised researchers to enhance legislative analysis. The establishment of a resource centre was proposed in 2022/2023 to provide parliamentarians with access to professional research and training facilities.

Ahead

Despite financial and operational challenges, the NA remains focused on its legislative and oversight responsibilities. Leadership is calling for continued dedication from lawmakers and staff to uphold the integrity and effectiveness of Namibia's parliamentary democracy.

"Our Parliament must remain the centre of our noble objectives, and bring pride to our citizens," Katjavivi said.