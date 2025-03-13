Ethiopia: TPLF Rejects Calls for 'Third-Party Intervention' After Tigray Interim Admin Requests 'Necessary Assistance' From Federal Govt

Addis Abeba- Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has rejected what it described as "direct and indirect calls for third-party intervention" in the region, following the Tigray Interim Administration's request for the federal government to provide "necessary assistance." The party warned that such actions could pose a "serious threat" to the Pretoria Agreement.

In a statement on 12 March 2025, The party also denounced the suspension of four senior military leaders, calling the decision "unauthorized" and "illegitimate." It warned that the move is aimed at "disbanding" the Tigray Army, exposing the people of Tigray to "the worst danger." TPLF claimed that "our army and its leadership" cannot be "suspended or dismissed at anyone's will" and insisted that the Tigray Army remains the "guarantor of peace, existence, and security" in the region.

It further accused certain officials within the Interim Administration of "betraying the national interests of our people" by acting as "tools of external forces" and violating the Tigray Constitution. The party warned that "an uncontrollable situation is being created" in the region and claimed that efforts to "alienate and demoralize" the army have intensified. "No stone has been left unturned," it stated, to "detach our army from the people and disband it."

The statement follows warnings from the Tigray Interim Administration that elements within the Tigray military forces are working to "dismantle" the Pretoria Agreement and destabilize the region. The administration alleged that since January 23, some high-ranking commanders have been "mobilizing" to execute "an outright coup to serve the power interests of a few."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It urged the federal government to "understand" the worsening crisis and provide "necessary support" to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. The administration also appealed to the international community to "exert necessary pressure" on those involved, warning that failure to act could lead to "another round of suffering" for the people of Tigray.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Getachew Reda, President of the Interim Administration, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he had briefed ambassadors from the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, the European Union, and the UK on "recent developments in Tigray" and the challenges the administration faces. He stated that discussions focused on how to "better arrest the deteriorating situation" and ensure that all parties to the Pretoria Agreement work to prevent "a relapse" into further instability. He also warned of the "involvement of multiple regional actors" and emphasized that "the people of Tigray deserve peace."

Similarly, on 12 March, three opposition parties--Arena Tigray for Democracy and Sovereignty (Arena), the Tigray Independence Party, and the National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona)--issued a joint statement in which they said, "The Tigray Security Forces should be a national guardian institution and guarantor of the safety of the people of Tigray." However, they warned that "movements aimed at gaining power for one group by force will bring danger to Tigray."

The parties accused certain commanders of the Tigray Security Forces of "aligning with one organization" and said that "one TPLF group that has taken control of the top officials of Tigray Security Forces is putting the people of Tigray at risk." They further claimed that this situation is "causing fear" and "forcing young people to leave the region."