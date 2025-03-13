Somalia: Somali PM Visits Wounded Soldiers and Local Defenders Following Al-Shabaab Clashes

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, visited soldiers and local defenders who were injured during recent clashes with Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle region.

The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the Somali National Army and Erdogan (formerly Digfeer) Hospitals in the capital under tight security.

During his visit, Prime Minister Barre personally met with several of the wounded soldiers, checking on their medical conditions. He prayed for their swift recovery and encouraged them for their courage and dedication in defending the country against Al-Shabaab.

"Victory belongs to those who fight the Khawarij (Al-Shabaab), as the Prophet (PBUH) said. These are individuals who have misunderstood our religion. We want to ensure that our national army and local defenders have access to modern hospitals where they can receive the care they deserve, as our country faces serious battles against groups threatening peace and stability. Soon, your country and people, once peaceful, will reward you for your sacrifices," stated Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that the DanQaran government stands by the heroes who sacrifice their lives for their faith, people, and country, striving to eliminate Al-Shabaab.