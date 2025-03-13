Somalia: Somali PM Visits Wounded Soldiers and Local Defenders Following Al-Shabaab Clashes

13 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, visited soldiers and local defenders who were injured during recent clashes with Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle region.

The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the Somali National Army and Erdogan (formerly Digfeer) Hospitals in the capital under tight security.

During his visit, Prime Minister Barre personally met with several of the wounded soldiers, checking on their medical conditions. He prayed for their swift recovery and encouraged them for their courage and dedication in defending the country against Al-Shabaab.

"Victory belongs to those who fight the Khawarij (Al-Shabaab), as the Prophet (PBUH) said. These are individuals who have misunderstood our religion. We want to ensure that our national army and local defenders have access to modern hospitals where they can receive the care they deserve, as our country faces serious battles against groups threatening peace and stability. Soon, your country and people, once peaceful, will reward you for your sacrifices," stated Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that the DanQaran government stands by the heroes who sacrifice their lives for their faith, people, and country, striving to eliminate Al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.