Rwanda: Unicef Distances Self From April 7 Paris Concert

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has asked the organisers of a Congolese musician's concert that had been scheduled to take place in Paris on April 7 to postpone it as the date coincides with the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, a spokesperson of the agency told The New Times.

The organisers of the concert by French-Congolese musician Gims had offered to donate the proceeds from the event to UNICEF for support for Congolese children.

The concert, due to take place at Accor Arena in Paris, with sponsorship from Skyrock FM under the promotional title "Solidarité Congo," has drawn criticism from many people as its organisers are linked to Genocide denial, with critics saying that for the concert to be staged on the day the world joins Rwanda to commemorate the Genocide against the Tutsi was an insult to survivors.

"We have requested [that] another date be found for this charity concert," Nidhi Joshi, the Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships at UNICEF Rwanda, said on Wednesday, March 12, responding to questions from The New Times.

"If the date is not changed, UNICEF has made it clear to the organisers that we would not receive proceeds from the concert."

It has since emerged that the organisers have postponed the show to a date yet to be communicated.

Gims is accused of spreading anti-Rwanda tropes and hate speech against the Tutsi. His concert would take place in a context of renewed hate speech and persecution of Congolese Tutsi, at the hands of groups like the genocidal FDLR outfit, which is linked to the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Joshi said the UN agency "strongly condemns any form of genocide denial or negation."

She clarified that UNICEF were not part of the organisers of the concert, neither was the UN agency involved in the planning or any logistics aspect, including deciding the date, venue, and inviting artistes.

Joshi said the organisers only reached out to UNICEF France asking them to receive the proceeds from the concert for the children of eastern DR Congo. "However, as soon as we got to know about the concert and the date, we reached out to our Headquarters to get the date changed from 7th of April," she said. "I have been told that the date will change. UNICEF is clear that, if they don't change the date, we will not be part of the concert."

She explained that the National Committee for UNICEF in France had communicated with the event organisers, noting that the chosen date coincided with a solemn day of remembrance of the Genocide that killed more one million people in Rwanda and urged them to reschedule it.

"The UN General Assembly designated 7 April as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. UNICEF abides by this resolution, recognising its significance," she added.

Joshi emphasised UNICEF's firm stance against acts of genocide denialism.

"Such actions are deeply hurtful and undermine the experiences and suffering of survivors and victims. We believe in promoting truth, justice, and reconciliation, and we stand firmly against any activities that distort historical facts or perpetuate harm," she said.

She added that UNICEF is a non-political organisation committed to the well-being of children and families, adhering to humanitarian principles while advocating for peace and stability.

The Rwandan community in France has also asked the Mayor of Paris to intervene to stop the concert.

"Postponing the event will allow those wishing to pay their respects to the victims of the Genocide committed against the Tutsi to do so without facing additional emotional distress," Christophe Renzaho, president of the Rwandan community in France wrote in a letter to the mayor.