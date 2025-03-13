Kenya: All Kenyans to Receive ID Cards Free of Charge, Presient Ruto Anounces

13 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that all Kenyans will receive their ID Cards free of charge.

Speaking during the fourth day of his Nairobi tour, the head of state warned that there should not be any form of discrimination in the process.

President Ruto emphasized the importance of equal access to identification documents, saying no Kenyan should be denied an ID or forced to pay for it.

"Issues of discrimination in matters of identity card issuance are something we must do away with. Every Kenyan should be given an identity card," he said.

The president further declared that Kenyans should no longer be required to pay for their ID cards, a change aimed at making the process more accessible to all.

"I would like to announce today while I am in Kibra that identity card issuance should be done without any form of payment," he stated.

His sentiments come amid concerns over rising costs for acquiring and replacing national IDs, which have sparked public outcry.

In November 2023, the government, through a gazette notice, announced new charges, raising the cost of replacing lost or damaged IDs from Sh100 to Sh1,000.

Although the proposed increase for first-time applicants to Sh1,000 was later revised, new applicants must still pay Sh300, a move that has drawn criticism from leaders and civil rights groups.

The move reverses a policy that saw Kenyans pay to access this crucial document.

Historically, Kenya introduced identity cards in 1979 to enhance national security and streamline citizen identification.

Initially, the process was free, ensuring that all citizens could access this crucial document. However, over time, fees were introduced, making it harder for some Kenyans, particularly from marginalized communities, to obtain IDs.

The President's declaration signals a potential policy shift that could see a return to free issuance of IDs for first-time applicants, addressing concerns over exclusion and ensuring all Kenyans can access essential government services.

