Ethiopia: Tigray On Brink of Another War - Getachew Reda

13 March 2025
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Nardos Yoseph

The likelihood of war breaking out in Tigray for the second time in less than five years is climbing by the day, warns Getachew Reda, president of the Tigray Interim Administration.

Getachew spoke about the complicated and precarious situation in Tigray during a press conference at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa earlier today.

He accused the TPLF faction led by Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, and certain senior TDF officers, of deliberately escalating tensions in the region in a bid to provoke another round of conflict.

"This group believes that if there is peace, stability, and formal governance in Tigray, they would be held accountable for what they did," said Getachew. "Another war in Tigray, will attract other foreign interests, and it will destabilize Ethiopia."

Getachew stated that TPLF officials and regional some military officers are working with Eritrea.

"I do not know why the federal government is silent," he said, adding that the same actors behind the instability are negotiating with the Prime Minister in an attempt to secure political power in Tigray.

"I do not know how the PM permits negotiations with a faction that has been discredited by the federal election board," said Getachew.

He explained that the absence of a regional council had prevented his administration from making a formal request for federal intervention.

"The federal government does not need my request to intervene in the region, ensure security, and protect the interim administration established by the federal government itself," said the President.

