Malawi: MAGLA Imposes Strict Regulations On Underage Gambling

13 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has introduced strict new regulations to protect vulnerable populations, including a ban on anyone under the age of 18 participating in gambling activities.

The announcement was made by MAGLA Director General, Racheal Mijiga at a key regulations sensitization workshop in Mangochi, which was attended by operators, industry experts, and media representatives.

Mijiga underscored the importance of safeguarding minors from the harmful effects of gambling, saying individuals found in violation of this rule would face significant consequences.

"We must protect our youth from the serious social and psychological risks that gambling poses. That is why the new regulations are clear, anyone found entertaining children under the age of 18 to participate in gambling activities will face a fine of K20 million," said Mijiga.

Commenting on the development, Betway Chief Operations Officer, Charles Phiri, expressed support for the new regulations, highlighting the importance of protecting young people from the dangers of gambling.

"We fully welcome these developments. Betway is committed to complying with the new regulations, and we will ensure our staff is thoroughly trained on the new rules," said Phiri.

As part of the revised regulations, operators are also encouraged to launch awareness campaigns that educate the public, particularly the youth, about the risks of gambling.

Some of the newly introduced regulations are Sports betting regulations, National lottery regulations, player protection regulations, internet gaming regulations, advertisement regulations and the electronic monitoring system

Furthermore, MAGLA has established an electronic monitoring system, mandating the integration of all operators to promote compliance and augment transparency throughout the sector.

