Malawi Rises - Mass Protests Planned to Stop Bushiri's 'Betrayal' Extradition!

A wave of national outrage is sweeping across Malawi as civil society groups prepare for massive demonstrations against the court's explosive decision to extradite Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to South Africa.

Leading the charge, the Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) has slammed the ruling as a betrayal of Malawian sovereignty, accusing the judiciary of turning a blind eye to overwhelming evidence of persecution, assassination threats, and a rigged legal system in South Africa.

"A Death Sentence in Disguise!"

In a hard-hitting March 12, 2025 statement, MaBLEM Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba did not hold back, warning that extraditing the Bushiris would be handing them over to their enemies on a silver platter.

"The court has effectively signed their death warrant," Mkwezalamba declared. "This is not justice--this is a setup! South Africa has already proven its hostility towards Bushiri, and a fair trial is nothing but a fantasy."

He added that the decision spits in the face of Malawi's sovereignty, and Malawians will not sit back and watch their own be thrown to the wolves.

Nationwide Protests to Shake the System

In a bold move, MaBLEM is mobilizing nationwide protests to resist what they call a politically motivated extradition. The group has vowed to take to the streets to defend Malawians' rights and demand that Bushiri be protected from an unfair and dangerous extradition.

"This is bigger than Bushiri--this is about every Malawian's right to be protected by their own country," Mkwezalamba said. "We will not be silenced. We are ready to rise!"

Legal Fight Far from Over

MaBLEM has also called on Bushiri's legal team to challenge the ruling in every way possible, warning that Malawi must not allow itself to be bullied by foreign interests.

As the pressure mounts on government and the judiciary, one thing is certain: this fight is just beginning--and Malawians are ready to make their voices heard!