Malawi: Fake Flames Jerseys Burn Pockets - Two Fined K1.8m Each

Two businesspersons, Harriet Banda and Jeremiah Mona, have learned the hard way that fake doesn't pay after the Second Grade Magistrate Court in Lilongwe slapped them with a K1.8 million fine each for selling counterfeit Malawi National Football Team replica jerseys.

The duo was found guilty of violating Section 52 (1)(b) of the Trademarks Act of 2018 after Banda was caught with 84 fake Moto-branded jerseys and Mona with 62. As part of the penalty, K1 million from each fine will go directly to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as compensation--a fitting price for tampering with the national team's brand.

FAM, represented in court by Marketing and Broadcasting Manager Tulipo Mwenelupembe, welcomed the ruling, warning that the crackdown on counterfeit sportswear is far from over.

"This was our first time registering such a complaint, but it won't be the last. We urge Malawians to buy official FAM merchandise from authorized distributors only. We will continue working with the Malawi Police Service and Malawi Revenue Authority to end this malpractice," said Mwenelupembe.

Despite being first-time offenders, Prosecutor Sub Inspector Kabazale pushed for a tough sentence, emphasizing that fake jerseys not only rob FAM of revenue but also cheat the government out of taxes that could support national teams.

The case has sparked calls for FAM to extend its vigilance beyond Lilongwe, with some commentators pointing to Mzuzu as a hotspot for counterfeit Flames jerseys.

Meanwhile, Banda and Mona can count themselves lucky--the maximum penalty for their offense is a K5 million fine or 10 years in prison with hard labor. A fiery lesson indeed!