Malawi: Chakwera Concludes Northern Tour With Inspection of Mzuzu Youth Centre

13 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera wrapped up his Northern Region assignments this morning with a site visit to the Mzuzu Youth Centre construction works at Katoto in Mzuzu City. The inspection provided an opportunity to review progress and directly assess some of the challenges facing the project.

Once completed, the facility is set to offer the Northern Region a dedicated space for various sporting activities, featuring a football ground, multi-sport courts, an ICT lab, dressing rooms, a hall, and an administration block.

During his two-week stay in the North, President Chakwera also presided over the Martyrs' Day Commemoration Service in Nkhata-Bay, held youth interaction sessions on the State of the Nation Address (SONA), engaged in round table discussions with vendors, interacted with chiefs, and met with students from both private and public universities. All these activities are part of the Chakwera administration's Vision 2063 development agenda.

Mzuzu City Youth Network Chairperson Salome Kadanzi expressed her gratitude for the President's visit, stating, "We presented the request during the SONA for youth interaction, and we thank you for heeding the call. This shows that you have the welfare of youths at heart."

Following the inspection, President Chakwera departed Mzuzu for Lilongwe.

