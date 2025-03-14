Burundi Shows That Land Rights Are Key to Economic Stability

opinion

Ahead of the Global Land Forum (GLF) in Colombia in June, we must place land rights at the centre of discussions on sustainability.

Dennis Omukunde is the regional communication coordinator at the International Land Coalition (ILC) Africa and Hilaire Hatungimana is the project coordinator at the Confederation of Agricultural Producers' Associations for Development (CAPAD).

Across Africa and much of the Global South, land is more than just a physical asset; it is the foundation of security, dignity, and economic survival.

Yet, the question of who owns land remains a major driver of conflict, poverty, and social exclusion, disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups such as women, Indigenous peoples, and youth.

The challenges faced in Burundi, where land disputes and lack of formal ownership continue to hinder economic progress, are a microcosm of broader systemic issues across the continent and the world.

As the world prepares for the Global Land Forum (GLF) in Colombia in June, we must place land rights at the centre of global discussions on sustainable development, equity, and justice.

Burundi: A Case Study in Land Rights Struggles

The recent Burundi National Land Rights Forum highlighted the urgent need for reforms to secure tenure for marginalised groups.

More than 80% of Burundians rely on land for their livelihoods, yet a considerable proportion lack formal titles, making them susceptible to eviction, land grabs, and disputes that often escalate into social unrest.

Women endure the brunt of this insecurity, with customary laws and bureaucratic obstacles limiting their ability to inherit and register land despite their role as the backbone of agricultural production.

Similarly, the Indigenous Batwa community remains disproportionately disadvantaged, with many still landless despite government pledges to allocate plots to them.

These challenges are not unique to Burundi but resonate across Africa where outdated land laws and weak governance structures fuel inequality and instability.

Among the issues discussed at the forum were the absence of a clear inheritance law, the persistence of discriminatory land practices, the slow pace of land registration, and the failure to digitize land records.

Participants also highlighted the lack of a national land information system, which hampers transparency and efficient dispute resolution.

Addressing these issues requires decisive action, including strengthening legal frameworks, accelerating digital land management, and ensuring vulnerable groups have a voice in land governance decision-making.

The Global Land Forum: An Opportunity for Change

The upcoming GLF provides a critical platform to build on these discussions and drive forward tangible solutions on a global scale.

It will bring together policymakers, activists, and grassroots organisations to explore best practices for inclusive land governance, strengthening tenure security, and ensuring that land reform efforts prioritise social justice.

The challenges in Burundi mirror those faced in Latin America and Asia, where Indigenous groups and smallholder farmers struggle to claim legal ownership of ancestral lands.

Governments have initiated large-scale land reforms in many African countries, but implementation remains slow and often excludes marginalised communities.

One of the key takeaways from the Burundi forum was the importance of data-driven land governance.

According to the 2025 National Forum on Land Rights report, only 13% of Burundi's municipalities have implemented digital land records. Without a centralized land registry, land disputes persist, and corruption thrives, hindering equitable access to land, especially for marginalised communities.

This challenge is mirrored across Africa, where unreliable or inaccessible land data fuels speculation and disenfranchises local communities.

Additionally, gender-inclusive land policies must be prioritised. Without legal protections, women will continue to face systemic barriers to land ownership, limiting their economic independence and reinforcing cycles of poverty.

Legal reforms must address these inequalities by ensuring that land inheritance laws protect women's rights and that land governance bodies actively include female representation.

The GLF offers governments and civil society a unique opportunity to commit to bold, transformative policies that secure land rights for women, Indigenous communities, and smallholder farmers.

Securing land rights is not just a governance issue but an economic and social justice imperative.

Equitable land policies can unlock investment, drive agricultural productivity, and reduce conflict. Without secure tenure, millions remain trapped in poverty, unable to leverage land as a means of financial security or economic opportunity.

When global leaders gather in Colombia, they must move beyond rhetoric to action, committing to legal frameworks and policies that protect those who have long been excluded from formal land ownership.