Sudanese Refugees 'Sustained By the Power of Faith' During Ramadan

Amsterdam / Chad / Egypt — Sudanese refugees in Chad and Egypt face the fast of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan under dire humanitarian conditions, an almost complete absence of humanitarian aid, and skyrocketing food prices. The fast is "an unbearable daily challenge". Speaking to Radio Dabanga's women-focused كندlكlت و مىlرم (Kandakas and Miarems) programme, refugee women recount their struggles during Ramadan, talking about hunger, ignorance, and dependence on solidarity as a last resort to survival, and how they are "sustained by the power of faith".

In the nearly two years since war broke out in Sudan, almost one million people have fled into neighbouring Chad, including more than 720,000 Sudanese refugees and more than 220,000 Chadians who returned home because of the conflict. Nine out of ten people forced into displacement are women and children and many have endured or witnessed horrific acts of violence, including torture, rape, and sexual slavery.

The crisis has further deepened as the world humanitarian relief infrastructure reels in the wake of the announcement in January by the US State Department of an immediate halt on all existing US foreign assistance and a pause to new aid.

Ramadan in Chad camps: A recurring tragedy

In Chad's Iridimi camp, which also hosts hundreds of unaccompanied children, humanitarian supervisor Mariam El Batoul Abdallah confirmed that refugees have not received any aid since the beginning of Ramadan (February 28). "This is a repeat of last year," she notes, sadly.

"Without the power of faith, refugees would not be able to fast. Even water and sugar have become luxuries because of the crazy prices. We received the last cash assistance payment two months ago, and the next disbursement will not be until after Ramadan, making this the most difficult month ever."

In Touloum camp in eastern Chad, one refugee woman described the situation as very difficult, stressing that they rely on solidarity to prepare the Iftar (breaking of the fast) from leftovers. "There are no more organisations that listen to us or care about us, we don't even have anyone to complain to but God."

An activist in the camp pointed out that the refugee women lack even basic utensils to store food or prepare Ramadan meals, forcing them to use utensils that are not intended for cooking, and sometimes unusable. "In Ramadan we need bowls for balila, porridge and juices, but we put more than one item in one pot and use one cooker to cook everything, even though utensils were a priority that organisations have given refugees in the past."

Another refugee spoke of the extent of the suffering: "More than a year ago, we were only made one cash payment. I suffer from chronic diseases and support orphans, but no one cares about us, as if we do not exist."

Sudanese women refugees in Egypt face homesickness and the bitterness of alienation

The situation is no better for Sudanese refugees in Egypt. "Exile has made the holy month of Ramadan even harsher," Amal Ibrahim tells Radio Dabanga.

"We miss our beautiful Sudanese customs in Ramadan, from collective iftar in Dhara to suhoor rituals and family gatherings, but despite all that, our hope of returning home still alleviates our suffering."

Zahraa Ahmed prays that the next Ramadan will come and everyone has returned home, adding nostalgically: "We miss the Sudanese atmosphere of Ramadan, where neighbours and family gather in the streets for iftar, we miss even the small details that made Ramadan in Sudan taste special. The war has robbed us of everything, and we hope that it will end soon so that we can return to the arms of our homeland."

Despite all this suffering, the hope of returning home remains the torch that gives them the strength to continue facing the Ramadan of hunger and betrayal.

In the face of these tragic circumstances, Sudanese refugee women in Chad and Egypt are appealing to the international community, humanitarian organisations, and philanthropists to intervene urgently and provide essential assistance that enables them to fast with dignity.