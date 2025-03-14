Southern Africa: SADC Makes 'Bold Decision' to Withdraw Troops From DR Congo As Tensions Intensify

SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC) has announced the termination of its military mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and withdrawal of troops in phases.

The 16-nation regional bloc held a virtual summit, Thursday to discuss the ongoing conflict in an area that has seen three decades of unrest.

Military chiefs from SADC and the East African Community had previously stated that the mission known as SAMIDRC was "in a dilemma and untenable".

SADC member states sent troops to DRC in December 2023 to assist the Congolese army in combating rebel groups.

Although its mandate was extended late last year, the mission experienced losses in 2025, and at least 19 soldiers from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania were killed when the M23 rebels captured Goma.

SADC chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the regional body will, however, continue supporting DRC through other means.

"On the basis of well-considered factors and reflections on the initial mandate, this Extraordinary SADC Summit has made the bold decision to withdraw our Mission from the eastern DRC.

"The withdrawal of SAMIDRC notwithstanding, our august regional body will remain seized with the political and security situation in eastern DRC," Mnangagwa said.

This was the third SADC extraordinary summit in the past three months to discuss the DRC crisis.

According to Congolese authorities, since the start of the year, over 8,500 people have been killed, with the conflict causing mass displacement and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) government and the March 23 Movement (M23) dates back to the 1990s but has escalated this year.

While M23 claims to be advocating for minority rights, the DRC government alleges that the rebels aim to take control of the resource-rich eastern region.