South Sudan: Remarks At a UN Security Council Briefing On Sudan and South Sudan

Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Chargé d'Affaires ad interim

New York, New York

March 13, 2025

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Madam President. Thank you, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and Medecins Sans Frontieres Secretary General Christopher Lockyear, for your briefings on the horrifying developments in Sudan.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms the reported pervasive conflict-related sexual violence, perpetrated most extensively by the RSF and its allied militias. This heinous violence - including rape and gang rape - against women and children as young as one year old, in some cases, is simply unconscionable.

Such acts of brutality have been particularly widespread in the Darfur region, as reported by the 1591 Committee's Panel of Experts. We welcome the Panel's critical reporting and expertise on these and other issues.

But the appalling crimes described by today's briefers occurred throughout Sudan. In less than two years, the number of people at risk of conflict-related sexual violence has more than tripled to an estimated 12.1 million people. That's 25 percent of Sudan's population. Perpetrators must be held accountable.

As we have heard, while these perpetrators are primarily targeting women and girls, men and boys have not been spared. Hundreds of children are among the victims. This must end now.

We support the POE's recommendation to hold accountable those who commit such horrific acts and who perpetuate the violence by violating the arms embargo. These violations are detailed extensively in the Panel's recent final report, which describes frequent transfers of weapons into Darfur from the territory of Sudan's neighbors.

We share the Panel's concerns about continued hostilities and belligerence blocking key routes for the delivery of humanitarian aid into parts of Darfur.

The United States calls on Sudan's warring parties to immediately cease hostilities, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and protect civilians. We have made clear to both sides that our interest is in the restoration of peace and an end to the conflict. Allowing this conflict to continue is a threat to the stability and security of the region and beyond.

We welcome the Security Council's agreement on a press statement calling out the RSF's effort to establish a parallel government. But one press statement is not enough. We call on all member states to maintain pressure on the belligerents to end this horrific violence.

Madam President, a word about humanitarian assistance. Consistent with President Trump's Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is conducting a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are consistent with U.S. foreign policy. The Secretary of State approved a waiver for lifesaving humanitarian assistance covering emergency food, medicine, shelter, and subsistence assistance, including for Sudan.

Finally, the United States continues to support the efforts of the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy Lamamra to use his good offices with the parties, leading to a sustainable solution to the conflict through dialogue.

I thank you.