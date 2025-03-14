South Africa: Nine MPs Fined for Undeclared Financial Interests - South African News Briefs - March 14, 2025

Nine MPs Fined for Undeclared Financial Interests

Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests has fined nine MPs from various parties, including prominent figures such as MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, Minister Moropene Ramokgopa, and Deputy Ministers Sihle Zikalala, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, and Andries Nel, for failing to declare their financial interests by the October 2023 deadline, reports EWN. The fines, ranging from R10,000 to R12,500, were imposed alongside formal reprimands, as the committee emphasized that disclosing financial interests is a crucial accountability mechanism to the public. The MPs were required to declare their interests within 60 working days of Parliament's opening in July 2023, following the general election. Despite extensive training sessions conducted by the acting registrar, Advocate Anthea Gordon, to ensure compliance, the MPs failed to meet the deadline. The committee also rejected ANC MP Masetshego Mofokeng's request for a final warning instead of a fine, citing that the code does not allow for such exceptions.

eThekwini Grapples with Floods, Power Loss

The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is set to address widespread power outages caused by disruptive rains and flooding in parts of the city, reports SABC News. The South African Weather Service issued a level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms expected to persist in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal . Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to evacuate immediately if water reaches ankle height and to secure important documents, medication, and emergency supplies in waterproof containers. Meanwhile, flooding has also been reported in other areas in greater Durban like Pinetown and Kloof, where access to the areas has been compromised with collapsed trees, localized flooding, and bridges that have been washed away.

Gupta Extradition Challenges Persist

The South African government has welcomed a Malawi court ruling to extradite controversial self-proclaimed prophet Shepard Bushiri and his wife Mary to face charges, including rape and violating the Banking Act, after they fled the country in 2020 while on bail, reports EWN. However, there remains no clear timeline for the extradition of the Gupta brothers, Atul and Ajay, who fled South Africa amid allegations of state capture. Despite ongoing efforts to bring them back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including the ratification of an extradition treaty in 2021, the UAE dismissed South Africa's extradition request in 2023, and the Guptas have yet to face prosecution.

