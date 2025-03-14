Malawi: NGO Hails Malawi Government for Reducing Maternal Mortality

13 March 2025
Centre for Solutions Journalism (Blantyre)

Centre for Solutions Journalism (CSJ) has described government's post-abortion care programme as 'life-saving and extremely important,' in ensuring that no single woman or girl suffers or dies due to pregnancy related-causes.

CSJ Executive Director Brian Ligomeka said while access to abortion services remain restricted, it was important to appreciate the success of Malawi's post-abortion care unit.

"While our wish is that no single woman or girl should suffer or die from the consequences of unsafe abortions through provision of abortion services, we need to appreciate some of the current interventions of the government," he said recently, on the sidelines of the training sessions.

"It is one intervention that is reducing deaths of women and girls from pregnancy related-causes," Ligomeka said.

He made the observation when the Centre held a sensitization meeting on the proposed Termination of Pregnancy Bill with health workers from Phalombe.

Officials from health facilities from Phalombe said they are striving to offer quality Sexual and Reproductive Health services including family planning, safe motherhood, youth friendly health services, pre and post natal services and post abortion care.

Speaking at the same meeting, Coalition for the Prevention of Unsafe Abortion Secretary General Dr Frnacis Makiya bemoaned the increase of unsafe abortion in Malawi.

He partly attributed the problem to inadequate contraceptive uptake rate and to restrictive abortion laws in Malawi.

"We have a problem. Our laws only allow for abortion in cases where the woman's life is at risk, making it difficult for women to access safe and timely services. As a result, many women are forced to resort to unsafe methods to terminate unwanted pregnancies, putting their health and lives at risk," he said.

Unsafe abortions are a major public health issue in Malawi, contributing to high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 18% of maternal deaths in Malawi are due to complications from unsafe abortions.

"If we can liberalise our laws, maternal deaths caused by unsafe abortions can be drastically reduced and eventually eliminated," said Makiya.

CSJ has over the years been calling on the Malawi government to prioritize women's health and rights by expanding access to comprehensive abortion services.

Read the original article on CSJNews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Centre for Solutions Journalism. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.