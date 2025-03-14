Angola: DRC Govt and M23 Begin Negotiations On March 18 in Luanda

12 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 Group will begin direct negotiations for peace, on March 18, in Luanda, under the Angolan mediation.

According to a press note released by the Angolan government on Wednesday (12), the decision follows the efforts made by Angolan mediation in the conflict affecting the East of the DR Congo.

The Angolan and DRC heads of State, João Lourenço and Felix Tshishekedi, respectively, held a meeting in Luanda on March 11 to discuss the prevailing situation in the DRC.

ART/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.