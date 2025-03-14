Angola: DRC Govt and M23 Begin Negotiations On March 18 in Luanda

Luanda — The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 Group will begin direct negotiations for peace, on March 18, in Luanda, under the Angolan mediation.

According to a press note released by the Angolan government on Wednesday (12), the decision follows the efforts made by Angolan mediation in the conflict affecting the East of the DR Congo.

The Angolan and DRC heads of State, João Lourenço and Felix Tshishekedi, respectively, held a meeting in Luanda on March 11 to discuss the prevailing situation in the DRC.

