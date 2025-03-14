Africa: João Lourenço Advocates Broad Conference to Assess Conflicts in Africa

Addis Ababa — The President of the Republic and of the African Union (AU), João Lourenço, defended on Thursday (March 13), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the need for the continent to hold a broad conference reserved solely for the analysis of conflicts in Africa.

In his speech at the swearing-in of the AU Commission members, the statesman pointed out as the main focus of the possible meeting "the issue of peace as an obligatory and inalienable good for all the peoples of the African continent".

For João Lourenço, those (Individual ou country) who promote tensions and conflicts on the continent must be discouraged, held accountable and punished with heavy sanctions.

He recalled that the African continent is facing issues linked to terrorism and violent extremism, unconstitutional changes in democratically elected governments and armed conflicts.

According to the official, on these issues, there is a common concern regarding the desire to put a definitive end to conflicts and to start dedicating energy, attention and resources to development issues.

"It is clear that, although there has been some encouraging progress in conflicts that seemed to have no end in sight, there are still some that are unfortunately evolving in a worrying and condemnable negative direction, as is the case of the ongoing conflict in the East of the DRC", he stressed.

Regarding this issue, João Lourenço stated that Angola continues to insist on seeking peaceful solutions, not allowing the implementation of the "Balkanization plan underway, with the creation of a pariah state in the East of the DRC, or even the attempt to reverse the power established in Kinshasa by military means".

Regarding Sudan, he hailed the initiatives of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Musseveni, for carrying out commendable work in removing harmful external factors and engaging the parties to the conflict in a constructive dialogue that will lead to a environment favourable for a ceasefire, the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to the affected populations and a definitive solution, based on national reconciliation and other steps.

On the other hand, he called for more in-depth reflection by the Commission, so that the Peace and Security Council could be given a fundamental role in the action it should take to prevent and resolve the conflicts that prevail on the African continent.

What is at stake, he continued, is the need to create an African solid architecture for peace and security, as this is one of the continent's major concerns.

He said that Africa should feel ashamed of the fact that external institutions, such as the European Union or the United Nations Security Council, are sometimes more rigorous, demanding and forceful in their positions.

He recalled that conferences of Heads of State and Govt are, usually, excessively long and, therefore, not as productive as would be expected, hence the importance of reflecting, as early as possible, on the solutions that can be identified to make the working sessions more objective and productive.

He advised that only substantive issues should be brought to the Heads of State and Govt for analysis and decision, mainly those relating to politics, peace, defence and security, diplomacy and economic and social development.

He therefore considered it essential to see a more agile, less bureaucratic operating model that is more likely to lead to good resolutions and conclusions, with an agenda to be addressed within a reasonable timeframe.

The Angolan Head of State is convinced that Africa must act to find "African solutions to African issues and achieve the silencing of guns" across the continent.

