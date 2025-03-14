Ethiopia: Tigray Interim President Accuses Eritrea of Seeking to 'Benefit From Turmoil,' Warns of TPLF Faction 'Endangering the Region'

Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, has accused Eritrea of being among those "who think they can benefit from turmoil that will be created in Tigray," while also warning that "certain TPLF groups who have lost legal acceptance" are working to destabilize the region.

In a press briefing held on March 13, 2025, in Addis Abeba, Getachew said, "There are many parties who think they can benefit from turmoil that will be created in Tigray," adding, "I know the Eritrean government is one of them."

He further stated that "the Eritrean government entered into its first conflict with the Federal Government after we agreed to the Pretoria Agreement," adding that achieving peace with Eritrea does not mean disregarding "the massacre that Eritrea committed against Tigray."

Getachew also claimed that some actors who fear potential dangers have "presented themselves as servants" and are "making efforts to use this force in a certain way." However, he clarified that this does not mean "all political forces in general" would engage with Eritrea and take action accordingly.

According to Getachew, Eritrea wants Tigray to serve as a "buffer zone" in case of an Ethiopian government invasion. "If they believe a strong opportunity has been created, they want to plot a path to travel back to Addis Abeba by working together with our people," he added.

The President also claimed that certain TPLF factions "who have lost legal acceptance and who are connected by interests, hoping to profit from war," are endangering the region. He asserted that this movement "is taking Tigray into another phase of turmoil."

The press briefing follows a statement by the Interim Administration urging the federal government to "understand" the worsening crisis and "provide necessary support," warning that a faction within the Tigray military forces is working to "dismantle" the Pretoria Agreement and destabilize the region.

However, in today's press briefing, Getachew clarified that the Interim Administration "has not requested the Federal Government to intervene militarily" and that "there is no situation that would necessitate such a request at this stage."

According to Getachew, the current crisis in Tigray is "created by an illegal TPLF group that has lost legal acceptance from the Electoral Board" and is attempting to seize power by force.

"The region should not enter into another war," he emphasized, noting that "the interim administration is formed through the permission and participation of the Federal Government" and that federal authorities "must take appropriate responsibility." He stated that despite efforts by certain groups to portray the situation as public unrest, "there are no youth willing to sacrifice themselves to save someone's position."