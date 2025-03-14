Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Stability in the Region

13 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos has reaffirmed Ethiopia's shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

The 43rd Extraordinary Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government convened virtually on 12th March 2025 to address the serious security situation in South Sudan.

On the occasion, the minister urged for de-escalation and called upon parties to resolve differences through a peaceful means.

He further reaffirmed Ethiopia's shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation.

Through the concerted effort of the countries and IGAD, Ethiopia works to ensure that South Sudan remains on the path toward lasting peace and development by realizing the successful implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), it was indicated.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.