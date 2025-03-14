Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Stability in the Region

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos has reaffirmed Ethiopia's shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

The 43rd Extraordinary Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government convened virtually on 12th March 2025 to address the serious security situation in South Sudan.

On the occasion, the minister urged for de-escalation and called upon parties to resolve differences through a peaceful means.

He further reaffirmed Ethiopia's shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation.

Through the concerted effort of the countries and IGAD, Ethiopia works to ensure that South Sudan remains on the path toward lasting peace and development by realizing the successful implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), it was indicated.