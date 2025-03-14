Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Administration Calls On Federal Govt to Address Challenges in Region

The federal government has a responsibility to address the challenges faced by the Interim Tigray Regional State Administration, which was established with its participation and in accordance with the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the Interim Chief Administrator of the region said.

The interim chief administrator has given a press briefing about the current situation in the region today.

During the briefing, the interim chief administrator has emphasized that the people of Tigray highly want and deserve peace.

He revealed that an illegal TPLF group that claims to have convened a conference without the recognition of the Election Board is endangering the region.

Getachew pointed out the primary goal of the Pretoria Peace Agreement is to establish a ceasefire and build a unified defense force.

Therefore, the federal government should take a legal measure against the forces of chaos, he stressed.

The interim chief administrator noted that there is no Tigrayan youth that would fight for the power of individuals.

He disclosed that the process to return the displaced people and to rehabilitate former combatants, as outlined in the Pretoria Peace Agreement, has been hampered by internal conflicts.

For instance, Getachew said a federal government group that rehabilitates combatants was set to fly to Mekelle today, but was unable to do so because of the problem created by us.

The interim chief administrator stated that the failure to fully implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement squarely rests on the illegal group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Acknowledging the positive actions taken by the federal government, he added that the act of the illegal group on the other hand is reprehensible.

The people of Tigray cannot shoulder the burden of war, Getachew underscored, exposing that the illegal group has succumbed to taking seals forcefully and distributing land.

Human trafficking and illegal trading of gold as well as other illegal activities have contributed to disruption of peace in the region, according to the interim chief administrator.

Even if the people are seeking peace and development, instability is being driven by a group with various vested interests, Getachew further explained.

According to him, the illegal activities exacerbating the crisis and preventing the people from achieving their aspirations for peace and progress should be corrected by the federal government.

The choice of Tigrayans has always been peace, the interim chief administrator underlined, warning that the illegal group has, however, hijacked the people's agenda and is pushing the region toward chaos.

Although the Pretoria Peace Agreement calls for a unified defense force, Getachew noted that the group has instead create a dangerous mind set and movement that contradicts the agreement, he elaborated.

The chief administrator clarified that the interim administration is simply fulfilling the responsibility entrusted upon it.

On the contrary, the illegal group has been undermining the region's stability and leading it to further destruction and suffering, he said, stressing that the people of Tigray are not complicit in this destructive agenda.