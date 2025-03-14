Namibia: SWAPO Mishandled VP Succession - Analysts

Political analyst Henning Melber says Swapo has put themselves in a difficult situation since "tampering" with the appropriate procedures to fill positions using proper elections.

His comments follow uncertainty about who will fill the vice president position vacated by Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who became party president over the weekend.

The matter of succession has been postponed; Swapo's central committee has resolved to keep the position unoccupied until 2027. Melber argued this decision, to a large extent, has turned the party into a one-woman show backed by another woman - secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

Melber dates the start of Swapo's self-inflicted troubles back to 2017, when president Hifikepunye Pohamba handed over the power to his successor, Hage Geingob, "on a silver platter".

"Ever since then, autocratic structures were cultivated further with the excuse to prevent a rift between two centres of power. The current situation is a consequence of this," he stated.

The result, according to Melber, was the creation of new divisions which undermine Swapo's internal democratic procedures and contribute to disunity.

"The party's constitution says that all positions are subject to be filled by elections during congress by secret ballot for a five-year period.

There is no convincing reason why this should be ignored or such elections are not taking place when the position becomes vacant," he said.

Melber said Swapo's actions have affected their credibility and claims to be democratic.

Swapo party deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga told Desert FM on Monday the Swapo constitution must dictate how the vice president position is filled, and the public will be informed only after the political bureau has made its recommendations to the central committee, which will make the final decision.

He emphasised that Swapo values the rule of law and proper procedure.

Swapo member of parliament Tobie Aupindi told Desert FM on Tuesday the vacant position will not cause internal divisions, saying the party is a "constitutional democracy" bound together by the "supreme law" of the party constitution.

Aupindi said ambitious party members who wish to contest for the vice presidency will be able to do so at Swapo's ordinary congress in 2027.