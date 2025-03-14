Malawi: Mzuzu Airport Rehabilitation Gets $100,000 Boost From Japan

13 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mzuzu Airport is set to receive a significant facelift following a $100,000 boost from Japan, provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The funds will support ongoing rehabilitation efforts aimed at upgrading the facility to accommodate larger flights.

Deputy Minister of Transport Steve Malondera confirmed the development during an inspection of the airport, where he declared that the rehabilitation project is near completion and that the airport is now ready for bigger aircraft.

The K1.4 billion project, undertaken by Nasudu Construction Limited, focused on extending the runway from 1.3 kilometers to 1.5 kilometers, making it safer and more accessible for commercial flights.

"I would like to direct Airport Development Limited, Malawian Airlines, and Civil Aviation to immediately convene and agree on when they will start flying to Mzuzu because everything is done as per specification," Malondera stated.

The long-awaited rehabilitation of Mzuzu Airport is expected to enhance air transport services in the Northern Region, opening up new opportunities for trade, tourism, and economic growth. With the infrastructure in place, the ball is now in the hands of aviation stakeholders to ensure that commercial flights to and from Mzuzu become a reality.

