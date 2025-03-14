Uganda: Govt 'Regrets Attacks' On Journalists in Kawempe By-Election

Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi acknowledged the distressing nature of the violence but called for a full account of events from all sides.

The government has expressed regret over the brutal attacks on journalists during the final day of the Kawempe by-election, which left some hospitalised and others nursing injuries.

Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi acknowledged the distressing nature of the violence but called for a full account of events from all sides.

"It is not good what happened to them, but we also have to know what happened from the accused side," he said.

The executive director of the Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo, pointed out that certain individuals within the ruling NRM party exploit the government's electoral interests to commit acts of violence.

"We have to identify these elements," he stated.

Speaking on The Frontline, NBS TV's political show, Opondo emphasised the need to investigate how the army became involved in the election.

"There has to be a trail of who requested the army's assistance and whether it was done procedurally or not," he said.

The violence surrounding the Kawempe by-election has once again cast a shadow over press freedom, with journalists bearing the brunt of the crackdown.

Journalists from various media houses had set out in the morning, determined to provide live updates on the unfolding events.

As they moved across different locations, so did the security forces--mobilizing in tight formations, their presence felt in every corner. It soon became clear that those holding notebooks, cameras, or pens were marked targets.

By the end of the day, at least ten journalists had been severely beaten by security personnel. Among the victims were Francis Isano, Hassan Wasswa, and Hakiim Wampamba from NBS, along with Hasifa Nanvuma and David Ijjo from NTV.

"I have been beaten severely, my camera is broken," a tearful Nanvuma recounted.

Other journalists narrowly escaped similar attacks. Adam Mayambala and Canary Mugume were ordered to delete footage.

"A soldier told us to erase everything we had on camera," Mayambala said. Mugume, shaken by the events, described the brutality as unprecedented. "I have never seen this kind of beatings," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Raymond Tamale and Dennis Kabugo from NTV, as well as Abubakar Lubowa from the Daily Monitor, were among those attacked and left with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported that security personnel forcibly loaded journalists into a drone vehicle before subjecting them to relentless beatings.

"They confiscated all gadgets and suddenly started beating Abu, Tamale, and Isano," Ijjo narrated.

The violent crackdown follows a pattern of intimidation against journalists covering the by-election. Even before polling day, others--including Ibra Miracle, Steven Kibwiika, and Thomas Kitimbo--had already faced harassment from security forces.

Earlier on Thursday, the acting Defence and Military spokesperson, Colonel Chris Magezi condemned the brutality of the military and announced that the army would investigate the circumstances leading to the ugly scenes.