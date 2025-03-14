Uganda: Bukedi Leaders Demand Urgent Action As Healthcare Crisis Worsens

The region's fertility rate of 6.5 children per woman, higher than the national average of 5.2, has put additional pressure on the already overstretched healthcare system.

Despite having a population of 2,372,489 people, the Bukedi subregion is grappling with a severe healthcare crisis, with only four general hospitals and eight Health Centre IVs serving 22 constituencies.

This situation is further worsened by a lack of essential medical equipment, including functional X-ray machines, and a severe shortage of ambulances.

The region's fertility rate of 6.5 children per woman, higher than the national average of 5.2, has put additional pressure on the already overstretched healthcare system.

Currently, ten constituencies do not have a Health Center IV, and the entire subregion lacks a regional referral hospital.

Local leaders have expressed frustration over the poor state of healthcare in Bukedi. Fredrick Angura, MP for Tororo County South, emphasized the urgent need to upgrade Malaba Health Center III to a Health Centre IV to cater to the increasing movement of people at the border.

"I run a constituency that hosts the main border point into this country, which involves cross-movement of people. Therefore, the full upgrade of Malaba Health Centre III into a Health Center IV is urgently needed, as well as making Tororo a referral hospital," Angura stated.

The healthcare crisis has forced residents to seek medical attention across the border in Kenya or endure treatment without proper diagnosis.

Denis Nyangweso, MP for Samia Bugwe Central, highlighted the dire consequences of not having functional X-ray machines.

"For instance, in Busia, people requiring X-rays have to either go to Kenya or be treated without diagnosis, which affects their healthcare," Nyangweso said.

Local leaders argue that poor healthcare services have worsened poverty levels in Bukedi. John Okea, Tororo District Chairperson, lamented that residents often have to sell their livestock to afford treatment in distant hospitals.

"What is keeping our people poor is the cost of medical care. Imagine being transferred from Tororo to Mbale Referral Hospital. One has to sell a goat to get there with a patient. This is worsening our poverty levels, and the government should do something," Okea urged.

The crisis is even more severe in Budaka District, which lacks a government hospital, forcing residents to seek medical services in Mbale or Tororo. Emmanuel Pajjo, Budaka District Chairperson, described the situation as alarming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My people are really badly off, as most of them have to travel long distances to Mbale or Tororo for treatment," Pajjo said.

Despite growing concerns, the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, assured the public that the government has plans to establish a regional referral hospital in Bukedi and upgrade several Health Center IIIs to Health Center IVs.

"Discussions on the need for a regional referral hospital have been concluded. We now need resources, and we have placed this before the Ministry of Finance. At the appropriate time, we shall inform the subregion when resources are available," Dr. Aceng said.

However, with the 2026 general elections approaching, the healthcare crisis is expected to become a major campaign issue. Some leaders within the ruling party are downplaying concerns.

Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, insisted that the government has not ignored the health sector.

"This subregion has benefited a lot from the government, so to say that only the healthcare gap might cost us is not right. But anyway, the government has not ignored the health sector," Dr. Odoi said.

Bukedi residents remain hopeful that the government will fulfill its promises. However, with no functional X-ray machines in any of the four hospitals and only nine ambulances instead of the required 22, access to healthcare remains a nightmare.

As the region waits for solutions, the people of Bukedi continue to suffer the consequences of an overburdened and under-equipped healthcare system, raising questions about how long they will have to wait before real change comes.