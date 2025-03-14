Rwanda: Journalists Trained in Ethical Reporting to Boost HIV/Aids Awareness

Accurate and ethical journalism on HIV/AIDS plays a vital role in shaping public perceptions, encouraging behavioral change, and raising awareness. Misinformation or vague reporting, however, can undermine efforts to curb the epidemic.

To tackle this, a two-day media training on HIV/AIDS awareness and ethical reporting took place in Kigali from March 12 to 13, 2025. Organised by Strive Foundation Rwanda, the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), and other partners, the session equipped journalists with skills to enhance public understanding and reduce stigma.

ALSO READ: Rwanda observes World AIDS Day with renewed commitment to ending HIV, stigma

Emmanuel Mugisha, Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), urged journalists to lead the charge against stigma.

"Journalists are part of society and should inspire hope. Breaking the silence around HIV/AIDS is critical," he said. Mugisha stressed the need for specialised health reporting to combat misinformation.

"Without specialisation, reporting can confuse audiences and dilute impact. Journalists must rely on science, use data, and interpret it clearly," he advised. He also called for humanising statistics, avoiding sensationalism, and handling sensitive topics with care.

Fulgence Kamali, a senior communication specialist and trainer, encouraged journalists to drive behavior change by focusing on key HIV/AIDS goals: reducing new infections, meeting treatment targets, eliminating mother-to-child transmission, and erasing stigma.

"The ABC approach--Abstain, Be faithful, Use a Condom--remains a proven strategy to prevent sexual transmission," Kamali noted. He urged reporters to craft messages that advocate for health policies, dispel myths, boost demand for services, and improve patient-provider dialogue.

"Aim to educate audiences, shift attitudes, and highlight the benefits of healthy choices," he added, emphasising the need for factual, data-driven reporting with expert input.

Kamali also highlighted language and audience tailoring. "Messages should match the audience--whether in Kinyarwanda, English, or French--and consider age, gender, education, profession, location, disabilities, and key populations," he said.

He advised simplifying medical jargon, using concise sentences, and starting paragraphs with key points while avoiding passive voice for clarity.

Ethical standards were a focal point. "Show compassion to those affected by your stories. Respect sources, subjects, and colleagues. Never lie or misrepresent yourself, and avoid conflicts of interest," Kamali stressed.

Rwanda's media law tasks journalists with informing, educating, and promoting public welfare while upholding information freedom.

Nooliet Kabanyana, Executive Director of the Rwanda NGOs Forum on HIV/AIDS and Health Promotion, called for ongoing training. "The more journalists learn, the better they report, and the greater the impact," she said.

Sylvie Muneza, founder of Igihozo, an NGO supporting people affected by HIV, underscored the media's role in preventing a resurgence. "Without accurate information, the virus spreads. Journalists must urge people to test, stay prevention-focused if negative, and start treatment if positive," she said.

Bernard Muramira, Executive Director of Strive Foundation Rwanda, pushed for simple, powerful messaging. "We won't meet targets if youth keep spreading the virus. The media must consistently share prevention and care messages like 'use condoms' and 'enjoy responsibly,"' he said. Noting the high cost of medication, he added, "Health information must never be silenced--people need to live to chase their dreams."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Media AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Basile Ikuzo, Director of the HIV Prevention Unit at RBC, praised Rwanda's progress. "Currently, 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed are on antiretroviral therapy, and 95% of those treated have suppressed viral loads. But the fight continues," he said.

HIV prevalence is 2.7% among those aged 15-49 and 0.5% among children under 15, with roughly 230,000 Rwandans living with the virus and 3,200 new infections yearly. Stigma, he noted, remains a hurdle, particularly for youth, sex workers, men who have sex with men, and marginalized communities.

This year's World AIDS Day theme, "End AIDS, My Responsibility," underscores the shared duty to combat HIV/AIDS.