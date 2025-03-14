Rwanda: Govt Sets Up Cybersecurity Academy to Tackle Tech Threats

Rwanda is set to establish a cybersecurity academy aimed at enhancing protection against technology-related threats, with its completion expected this year, according to Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire.

She provided the update while addressing Members of Parliament on Thursday, March 13.

Ingabire made the remarks during a session on Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT), held by the Lower House's Committee on Governance and Gender Affairs.

She stated that the government is developing the academy in collaboration with key partners, including Cisco, a leading American multinational digital communications technology conglomerate.

The academy will be housed at the University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology in Kigali.

"It's about building the capacity we need across multiple fields--whether it's artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, or ICT in general. We need more professionals in the cybersecurity space," Ingabire told The New Times.

Yves Iradukunda, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, described the academy as a professional institution that will provide industry-recognised certifications, including network administration credentials.

"We aim to establish a regional center of excellence in cybersecurity, attracting not only Rwandan professionals but also learners from across the region for short-term training programs," Iradukunda said.

The academy will offer courses in various cybersecurity disciplines, including network hacking prevention, system configuration, and professional certifications such as the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) program.

Beyond training, the institution will provide audit services for ICT infrastructure to ensure that network configurations and security equipment meet international standards, minimizing risks of hacking or data breaches.

Additionally, the academy will contribute to policy development, focusing on aspects such as access control for ICT systems and secure server management.

Cybersecurity landscape in Rwanda

According to Rwanda's National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2029, the country's digital transformation comes with both opportunities and heightened cyber risks.

The strategy acknowledges that while artificial intelligence offers tools to enhance cybersecurity, it can also be exploited by cybercriminals.

The strategy also warns that as internet penetration continues to grow, Rwanda is likely to face an increase in cybercrime, including ransomware attacks, phishing scams, online fraud, and identity theft.

To address these challenges, the cybersecurity blueprint focuses on strengthening Rwanda's cybersecurity framework, improving risk management capabilities, securing critical infrastructure, embedding cybersecurity awareness in the national culture, and fostering international cooperation in cybersecurity efforts.