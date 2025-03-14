South Africa: Basic Education Committee Calls for Equity in Learner Placement

press release

Equity and transparency are key when provincial education departments place learners in schools. This was the clear message on Tuesday, 11 March, during a Portfolio Committee on Basic Education meeting. The committee emphasised its position that no learner should be excluded from a school on the basis of the unavailability of education officials to find space for learners. The committee also called for admissions processes to be transparent to ensure fairness and equal access.

In Tuesday's meeting, the committee was briefed by both the Western Cape and Gauteng departments of Education on learner admissions, learner migration trends gaps and backlogs in learner placements. Committee Chairperson Ms Joy Maimela said, "Both provincial education departments have had challenges in the past to place learners timeously. Migration into those provinces have mostly been blamed for this. We wanted an update in order to ascertain whether we have learners without schools."

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) told the committee that as of the end of last week, 16 grade R learners and 18 grade 8 learners are, as yet, without a school placement for 2025. In addition, the department is placing a further 647 grade R learners out of the 73 899 applications it received last year. The committee heard that schools are allowed to accept additional learners but this should not compromise teaching and learning of the grade R curriculum. The WCED has negotiated with registered independent schools who offer grade R to accommodate additional grade R learners.

The WCED received 166 681 applications and 50 194 late applications by the end of 2024 and a further 53 949 very late applications by the end of January this year. The committee heard that although the WCED advertised its deadlines and application processes on various media platforms, parents still applied late for schools.

It further stated that between 2025 and 2029, learner growth in public schools is expected to increase in the province by 3.95%. The Western Cape is experiencing rapid population growth, driven primarily by in-migration, and it is expected that the province will require accommodation for an additional estimated 1.196 million people. Its target for 2025 is seven new schools, 293 new classrooms and 342 classrooms delivered by 7 March 2025.

Committee Member Mr Sedukanelo Tshepo Louw had serious objections to WCED's online application system. He claimed the system is being manipulated. "I ask myself: is the system human? Does the system see colour? The current system is biased," he maintained.

The committee, on a previous oversight visit to schools in the province, heard that although the application system all occurs online, schools in the provinces still made the final selection. He emphasised the importance of equitable access, as he maintained that learners from disadvantaged areas are being purposefully excluded from schools in the suburbs.

Another Committee Member, Ms Yanga Govana, spoke from her personal experience as she applied late for her three children after transferring to the Western Cape from another province. "Initially, I received no communication at all. In the middle of February, I received a call about a place for one child. It is concerning that there is no communication or update about the other children."

Meanwhile, the Gauteng education department told the committee that its application period opened on 11 July 2024 and closed on 14 August 2024, receiving 325 858 completed applications. Placement commenced on 16 September 2024 and by 11 December 2024, 100% applicants with complete applications had been placed.

The late application period began on 11 December 2024, making provision for applicants who missed the application window period and allowing applicants with incomplete applications to select a school with available space for placement. The committee heard that as of 31 January 2025, 359 115 applicants (early and late) were placed.

In January 2025, parents reported to walk-in centres requesting placement for 5 310 learners. A total of 4 972 of those learners were already placed in schools with available space in line with admissions regulations. As of 6 March 2025, an additional 99 learners reported to seek alternative placement. The department noted that these learners are placed on waiting lists and asked to remain in the schools where they are currently enrolled. The province continues to prioritise placement of learners with valid proof of relocation.

The Gauteng Department of Education said that although it also faced late applications and migration, it decided to increase the number of learners per class instead of leaving learners out of school. The department has also introduced mobile schools (previously called satellite schools), self-built classrooms and mobile classrooms to address this.

Committee Member Dr Delmaine Christians said she is aware that in-migration places severe pressure on the Gauteng education department and enquired about the department's plans to address this.

In conclusion, committee Chairperson Ms Maimela emphasised, "The committee called for transparency with the applications processes to ensure vulnerable learners from disadvantaged communities are also afforded an opportunity to attend schools in leafy suburbs."

Rajaa Azzakani