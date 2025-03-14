Somalia: Puntland President Engages Bari Youth, Unveils 'Shuhaadada Stadium' in Honor of Fallen Soldiers

13 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland held a significant meeting with the youth of Bari Region this evening. During the gathering, the youth expressed their unwavering support for the ongoing Operation Hillaac, aimed at eradicating terrorism in the region, and pledged continued backing to both the President and the Puntland Government.

In a symbolic gesture, President Deni announced that the newly completed football stadium in Boosaaso would be renamed "Shuhaadada Stadium" in honor of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Hillaac operation.

The stadium will serve as a lasting tribute to their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of Puntland Parliament, Mr. Mohamed Baari Shire, members of the Puntland Parliament, the local administration of Bari Region, Boosaaso district authorities, and the youth of the region.

