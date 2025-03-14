Somalia: Somali National Army Launches Successful Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Galgaduud Region

13 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Somali National Army's Gorgor Commando Brigade, specifically the 172nd Battalion of the 17th Division, carried out a planned military operation in the Geerille area of Galgaduud.

The operation successfully targeted and destroyed key al-Shabaab strongholds in the eastern part of Galgaduud, including the areas of Fadumo Guuley, Bacad Sarey, and Garirle.

This operation is part of the ongoing, strategic efforts by the Somali National Army to eliminate the al-Shabaab terrorist group, which has been a significant security threat in the region.

The operation follows a series of extensive military campaigns across various regions, including recent operations in the Middle Shabelle area, demonstrating the Somali government's commitment to countering terrorism and restoring peace.

The Somali National Army's operations are part of broader regional and international efforts to combat terrorism in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

This latest success highlights the effectiveness of the army's coordinated operations against al-Shabaab's strongholds, contributing to the overall security objectives of the Somali government.

