South Africa: President Ramaphosa Engages EU On New Investment Package

With the 8th South Africa-European Union (SA-EU) Summit underway, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa intends to hold further constructive discussions on a new investment package by the EU, to South Africa.

"Through this we aim to consolidate cooperation in areas such as science and technology, education and skills development, climate action, peace and security, health and critical minerals," the President said on Thursday.

This as he is co-chairing the summit with the President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Dr. Ursula von der Leyen, at Tuynhuys, in Cape Town.

READ | Summit to strengthen SA-EU relations

Held in the Western Cape, the 8th Summit takes place within the framework of the Strategic Partnership between South Africa and the European Union.

"As one of South Africa's most important trade and investment partners, the European Union can play a catalytic role in unleashing the productive capacity of our economy and equip our people, especially the youth, to participate in the economy of the future.

"We hope we can continue to rely on the support of the European Union and its member states in our efforts to alleviate poverty, transition to a low-carbon economy, invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and grow our industrial capacity," the President explained.

In addition, the President welcomed the EU's support for multilateral institutions and the fundamental principles of the United Nations.

"This Summit is taking place at a time of global uncertainty characterised by rising unilateralism, economic nationalism and a retreat from international law and human rights.

"We hope to work closely with the European Union and other partners to strengthen and reform institutions of global governance to make them more inclusive and capable of meeting the challenges of the present and the future.

We should collectively strengthen our voice in defence of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, including respect for international law and international humanitarian law. We welcome the support of the European Union for Africa's developmental needs."

Partnership

He emphasised that African relations with the European Union should be built on a mutually beneficial partnership in the spirit of shared ownership, responsibility, respect and mutual accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today we will discuss our shared interest to advance peace, security, stability and sustainable development on the continent and across the world. This Summit affirms our long-standing and close relationship, which is underpinned by the South Africa-European Union Strategic Partnership.

"This is a partnership based on shared values and common interests. A partnership that seeks to create prosperity for our citizens and promote peace, safety and stability.

"We share a commitment to inclusive multilateralism as the most effective means to address the most pressing challenges facing the world. We agree on the need to strengthen economic cooperation and resolve challenges in our trade relations," the President said.

Reforms

He mentioned that South Africa is forging ahead with far-reaching structural reforms to support economic recovery.

"We are modernising and transforming key industries such as energy, water, transport and digital communications. We have already made considerable progress, supported by institutions such as the European Investment Bank.

"These reforms are contributing to the improvement of the country's competitiveness and investment environment," the President said.

According to the Presidency, the Summit follows a series of preparatory engagements that included the Joint Cooperation Council (JCC) held in January in Brussels.