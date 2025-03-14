South Africa: NSFAS Finalises Allowance Payments for 2025 Academic Year

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced that the allowance payments for the 2025 academic year have been finalised and are ready for implementation.

This comes after thorough discussions, and consultation with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the Post School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

The scheme outlined the approved allowance caps allocated for universities' catered and non-catered residences within metropolitan areas. This includes universities catered and non-catered residences for disability students within the metropolitan areas, as well as as university disability transport and distance learning.

The university students in catered residences within metropolitan areas will receive R65 993 for accommodation and R5 678 for new books, while students in non-catered residence within metro areas will receive R56 633 for accommodation and R5 678 for new books.

The students from both catered and non-catered residences within the metro will also receive R3 167 for personal care, including a living allowance of R17 160.

Students with disabilities were allocated additional support, including R52 000 for human support and R54 080 for assistive devices.

"Should institutions see a need to deviate from the allowance caps, they must first obtain written approval from NSFAS before submitting any allowances above the provided caps.

NSFAS released the second upfront payment to universities during the week of 3 March 2025, allowing institutions to disburse March allowances to students by Friday, 7 March 2025," NSFAS said.

Payment to TVET colleges

NSFAS has also released payment for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students, which covers an accommodation allowance of R69 633 for catered students with disabilities in metro areas, and R42 640 for non-catered students in non-metro areas.

Students in catered residences within metropolitan areas will receive R65 993, while students in non-catered residences within metro areas will receive R56 633.

The scheme said the payment released on 7 March 2025, to cover two months' worth of allowances, is based on valid registrations received.

It noted that at the commencement of the business day on 4 March 2025, 18 TVET colleges had uploaded registrations.

"As a result, NSFAS made the initial payments to these 18 TVET colleges' students. NSFAS will closely monitor the uploading of registration data by colleges and ensure that another second payment run is prepared for the payment on Friday, 14 March 2025.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The registration upload cut off for the second payment was Monday, 10 March 2025. This payment will ensure that all students whose valid registration data, which was uploaded since the initial cut-off date receive allowances within the month of March 2025," NSFAS explained.

Submission of appeal documents

Meanwhile, NSFAS has called on students who had lodged funding appeals for the 2025 academic year, to urgently submit the required documents.

"A student must submit an appeal within 30 days of receiving their application results. Submission of these documents will enable NSFAS to finalise funding decisions timeously," the scheme said.

Following confirmation of the 2025 allowance caps, NSFAS said its portal is ready to receive valid registration data and encouraged the institutions to submit their registration data to avoid delayed payment of allowances.