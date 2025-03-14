South Africa: Government Steps in to Assist Citizens Affected By Severe Weather

Government has called on all citizens to exercise caution in parts of the country that experience severe weather conditions.

This after a national state of disaster was declared in KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy downpours have battered the coastal province - leaving at least nine dead, infrastructure and housing destroyed and people displaced.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday in Cape Town, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni urged residents to exercise caution.

"Cabinet calls on all South Africans to exercise extreme caution whenever there is inclement weather. Heavy rain poses a risk of localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, bridges and roads.

"In cases of heavy rains, communities are urged to avoid flooded roads and to monitor news broadcasts, radio bulletins, and government official social media pages for real-time updates and alerts," she said.

The Minister also assured those impacted by the severe weather that government is stepping in to assist.

"The impact of severe weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal has led to a national state of disaster being declared - to allow the provincial Department of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to mobilise all organs of State to augment support measures, limiting the impact of the disaster on communities.

"Government continues to provide flood victims with assistance and the Department of Human Settlements has allocated R100 million to KwaZulu-Natal to assist managing the flood aftermath," Ntshavheni said.