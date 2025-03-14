Zimbabwe: Harare Dealer Convicted in U.S.$48K Mobile Toilets Fraud

A Harare dealer, Tafadzwa Martin Munyawarara, has been convicted of defrauding an unsuspecting client of US$48 000 in a botched mobile toilets deal.

The magistrate, Ms Munashe Banda, said the State managed to prove a prima facie case against the accused person.

The State, led by prosecutors Tafara Chirambira and Takudzwa Jambawo, said the accused person misrepresented to the complainant, Mandy Mvukwe, that he could import mobile toilets for her.

Acting on this misrepresentation, the complainant gave US$48 000 to the accused.

However, Munyawarara did not deliver the mobile toilets.

In convicting Munyawarara, the court indicated that he had admitted to receiving the funds and failing to account for them.