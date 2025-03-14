Tunisia's Trade Deficit Rises to 3.5 Billion Dinars in January and February 2025, Driven By Energy Imports

13 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, March 13 — Tunisia's trade deficit increased to 3.5 billion dinars during the first two months of 2025, with 1.8 billion dinars attributed to the energy balance deficit.

This marks a significant rise compared to the same period last year, when the trade deficit stood at approximately 1.7 billion dinars.

According to data released by the National Institute of Statistics, the trade deficit excluding the energy sector decreased to around 1.6 billion dinars, while the energy sector's deficit reached 1.84 billion dinars, up from 1.82 billion dinars during the first two months of 2024.

The deficit was recorded amid a 4.4% decline in exports, which fell to nearly 10 billion dinars, and a 10.2% increase in imports, which rose to 13.6 billion dinars.

The export-import coverage ratio in Tunisia during January and February 2025 dropped to approximately 74.3%, compared to 85.7% during the same period in 2024.

By the end of February 2025, the value of exports was estimated at 10 billion dinars, down from 10.6 billion dinars recorded in the first two months of 2024. This decline is primarily attributed to a 5.1% contraction in energy sector exports due to reduced sales of refined products.

The agricultural and food products sector also saw a 16.5% decline, driven by lower olive oil sales from 1.3 billion dinars to just 1 billion dinars.

Meanwhile, the mechanical and electrical industries sector went down 5%, and the textiles, clothing, and leather sector contracted by 0.6%. In contrast, phosphate and derivative exports increased by 9%.

Imports during the first two months of 2025 reached 13.6 billion dinars, up from 12.4 billion dinars during the same period in 2024.

The 10.2% increase in imports was driven by higher purchases of equipment materials (12.5%), raw and semi-processed materials (11.9%), consumer goods (14.3%), and food products (10.6%).

Energy imports remained stable, with a marginal change of -0.02%.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.