South Africa: 360 Suspects Arrested and Two Unlicensed Firearms Recovered in Tshwane

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Tshwane intensified crime-combatting efforts through Operation Shanela on Thursday, 13 March 2025, targeting the Akasia and Pretoria-North policing precincts.

Led by Tshwane District Commissioner, Major-General Samuel Thine, a multidisciplinary team, conducted the strategic operation, resulting in the arrest of 360 suspects for various offenses

The operation continued with the prioritization of removing unlicensed firearms, the apprehension of wanted suspects, and liquor law enforcement.

Tshwane detectives launched the operation with suspect tracing and arrest during the night, which resulted in the arrest of 302 individuals for serious crimes, including, 113 suspects linked to gender-based violence, 60 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 11 for murder, 6 for armed robbery, and 6 for rape.

A roadblock in Akasia, along with tactical deployments, led to the detention of 47 undocumented immigrants, who are now undergoing legal processing for deportation.

Additionally, two individuals were arrested for drug-related offenses after being found in possession of eight ziplock bags containing various substances and an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the operation, 465 individuals and 316 vehicles were searched with 15 vehicles tested to verify whether they were not stolen stolen, leading to the confiscation of one vehicle being involved in the commission of a crime.

134 AARTO infringement notices, totaling R77 150, were issued for violations of the Road Traffic Act by traffic law enforcement agencies.

12 premises and crime hotspots were searched, with 18 liquor establishments inspected, resulting in three closures for non-compliance with the Liquor Act. Officers seized 523,150 ml of alcohol from non-compliant establishments and will be destroyed pending legal proceedings.

One suspect was arrested for possession of two unlicensed firearms after failing to provide a lawful explanation for possessing the weapons. The recovered firearms will undergo forensic tests to determine possible links to criminal activities, while investigations continue into the suspect's potential involvement in other offenses.

Major-General Samuel Thine commended all officers involved in the operation for their dedication and commitment to ensuring community safety.