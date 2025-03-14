Nigeria: Obasanjo - Critics Are Free Not to Use Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway - Govt

The Federal Government has dismissed former President Olusegun Obasanjo's criticism of the N15.6 trillion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, urging Nigerians to ignore his comments.

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, made this statement in Akure, Ondo State, during an interactive session on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Obasanjo, in chapter six of his new book, Nigeria: Past and Future, described the highway project as wasteful and corrupt. He also criticized the Tinubu administration for spending N21 billion on a new official residence for Vice President Kashim Shettima, calling it a misplaced priority.

Reacting to these remarks, Umahi said critics of the project should avoid using the road when completed.

"This Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is one of President Tinubu's four legacy projects. For those saying it is a waste of resources, they should not use the road when it is completed," he said.

He defended the project's transparency, stating, "If someone calls this project fraudulent, they are also calling me a fraud, and I am definitely not. This project has been very transparent, and we continue to engage stakeholders. Every step of the process is in the public domain."

Umahi emphasized that it was his duty as Minister of Works to clarify misconceptions, saying, "The former president deserves our respect, but I must state that this project is neither wasteful nor corrupt."

He further noted that critics might be envious of the administration's accomplishments, adding, "Some people are waking up to realize that one man is being credited with such legacies, especially if they had the opportunity to contribute to similar investments but did not."

Providing an update on the project's progress in Ondo State, Umahi expressed appreciation for the state's support. He assured that all federal road projects in Ondo would receive prompt attention and also promised federal intervention in the Aiyetoro shoreline protection project.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the successful execution of federal projects in the state. He commended President Tinubu for increasing federal infrastructure presence in Ondo, citing projects such as the Ore-Ondo-Akure dualization, the federal teaching hospital, and the new aviation school.

"We have not had it this good in recent times with federal projects in our state. Some of these include the Akure-Ore Dual Carriageway, the Akure-Ado Ekiti Dual Carriageway, and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway," Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor stressed the economic importance of completing these projects and appealed for additional federal support for critical initiatives like the Ondo Deep Sea Port and the Ayetoro sea incursion mitigation.

"We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring these projects are completed for the benefit of our people. The Ondo State Government pledges its full support towards their realization," he assured.