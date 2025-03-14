Nigeria: Govt Determined to Build Healthier Nation - Pate

The Federal Government has pledged commitment to supporting local manufacturers in the healthcare sector so as to build a healthier and more prosperous nation.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammad Ali Pate, made the pledge at the inauguration of the O-Care Disposable Syringes factory by Transgreen Nig. Ltd. on Thursday at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

Pate was represented by Dr Abdul-Rukun Tan, the national coordinator of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Health Care Value Chain.

He said that the government was committed to building a healthier and more prosperous nation by ensuring that Nigerians had access to quality healthcare services.

He said that the facility marked a significant milestone in the country's efforts to enhance healthcare and promote self-reliance in the production of essential medical supplies.

Pate commended the visionary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit of Mr Cyprian Orakpo, the managing director of Transgreen Nig. Ltd.

He reiterated that the government would continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, especially in the health sector.

"Orakpo's journey is a testament to unwavering dedication and resilience.

"His ability to adapt and innovate, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been remarkable.

"The O-Care disposable syringes produced in this facility represent a significant advancement in Nigeria's healthcare system, ensuring access to high-quality, locally manufactured medical supplies.

"This development aligns perfectly with the mission of the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria to strengthen Nigeria's healthcare infrastructure," the minister said.

He thanked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos for his dedication to the development of the state.

"The launch of O-Care disposable syringes not only brings job opportunities and economic growth. It also reinforces Nigeria's commitment to building a healthier and more prosperous nation.

"Let us continue to walk together, hand-in-hand, toward a brighter, healthier and more self-reliant Nigeria," Pate said.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), reaffirmed the agency's commitment to protecting public health by supporting local manufacturers.

Adeyeye was represented by Mrs Khadijah Ade-Abolade, Director, Vaccines, Biologics and Medical Devices Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate, NAFDAC.

"Our role is to protect public health, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with indigenous companies like Transgreen Nig. Ltd.," she said.

She gave the assurance that the agency would provide the necessary regulatory oversight to ensure the safety of all Nigerians relying on the products.

She said that the agency remained committed to ensuring that all locally manufactured medical devices would meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

"The O-Care Disposable Syringes factory is a significant milestone in Nigeria's journey toward self-sufficiency in healthcare.

"The factory, which has the capacity to produce high-quality, affordable syringes, will enhance the country's healthcare system and reduce its dependence on imported medical supplies," Adeyeye said.

She commended the Lagos State Government for support for local manufacturing initiatives, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Adeyeye also commended the Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Ltd for innovative approaches to addressing healthcare challenges in Nigeria.

"Orakpo's journey is a shining example of the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that we need in Nigeria.

"The commissioning of the O-Care Disposable Syringes factory marks a significant shift toward local production of medical devices in Nigeria.

"With the launch of O-Care Disposable Syringes, Orakpo has demonstrated his forward-thinking approach to addressing healthcare challenges in Nigeria," she said.

Adeyeye said that the factory was expected to create jobs, foster innovation and build a self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem.

In his remarks, Orakpo pledged to create more jobs and contribute to the economic development of Lagos State and the entire Nigeria.

He promised to scale up operations and expand the range of medical products. (NAN)