Zimbabwe: Dr Mombeshora Visits Cholera Hotspots in Bindura

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora has described the living conditions in Garikai, the hotspot for the cholera outbreak in Bindura, as disturbing.

Dr Mombeshora was speaking during a tour of the residential area today.

He condemned the construction of septic tanks and blair toilets on 250 square metres of residential land.

Reports indicate that approximately 225 improperly placed houses have emerged in the area on land reserved for schools, clinics, police stations, and recreational grounds.

Dr Mombeshora recommended an urgent re-planning of the settlement and said he would engage Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe over the issue.

"We cannot let people die when we can rectify the issue. This is an urgent matter, and we must save the people," he said.

"The absence of proper water and sewer reticulation is a key driver of the outbreak."

Bindura Municipality town clerk Mrs Evelyn Madziire said Garikai was established in 2005.

"We had done the pegging and regularisation, but people continued to construct new houses," she said.

"The value of the land is benefiting the owner. The area has double and triple land allocations, and the council lacks the resources to re-survey and regularise the area."

Since the cholera outbreak began earlier this year, eight deaths have been recorded, while 340 cases have been reported.

On Wednesday, eight new cases were recorded - six in Bindura, one in Mt Darwin and one in Shamva.